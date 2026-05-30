Trump In Excellent Health, Doctor Urges Weight Loss

United States President Donald Trump remains in excellent health, his physician said in a White House memo released Friday, though the doctor urged him to lose weight and exercise more.

The memo, written by White House physician and Navy Captain Sean Barbabella, said Trump showed strong cardiac, pulmonary and neurological function and judged him fully fit to serve. The president underwent the roughly three and a half hour examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday.

Barbabella recorded the president at 6 feet 3 inches (190.5cm) and 238 pounds (108kg), up from 224 pounds (101kg) at his April 2025 exam. The physician recommended weight loss, increased physical activity, dietary changes and aspirin for cardiovascular prevention.

Trump scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a screening test for mild cognitive impairment and early dementia. Imaging of his heart showed no abnormalities, while an artificial intelligence (AI) enhanced electrocardiogram (ECG) analysis estimated his cardiac age at about 14 years younger than his actual age.

The doctor reported slight lower leg swelling that had improved from last year, tied to chronic venous insufficiency disclosed in 2025. He attributed bruising on the president’s hands to frequent handshaking combined with aspirin use.

A neurological examination returned normal results across mental status, motor strength, reflexes, gait and balance. The memo also noted scarring on Trump’s right ear from the July 2024 assassination attempt.

Trump, who turns 80 in June, is the oldest person inaugurated as US president. The visit marked his third medical appointment at the facility since he returned to office last year.

Reacting on his Truth Social platform afterward, the president wrote that everything “checked out perfectly.”