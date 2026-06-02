Treasury Bills Drive GH¢1.14 Billion in Bond Trades

Trading on the Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) reached GH¢1.14 billion across 327 deals on Monday, with Treasury bills accounting for more than 60 percent of total turnover.

Investors traded GH¢691.71 million worth of Treasury bills in 260 transactions, easily the busiest segment of the day. A bill maturing in 2027 drew the largest single block, with GH¢116.60 million changing hands at a yield of 8.71 percent.

Repurchase activity followed closely. Sell and buy back trades in Government of Ghana (GOG) notes and bonds totalled GH¢380.96 million over 50 deals. The biggest involved a 2034 bond worth GH¢150 million, priced to yield 14.76 percent.

Bonds issued under the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) attracted GH¢49.74 million across six deals. A 2031 DDEP bond led that segment, with GH¢23.08 million trading at a yield of 13.32 percent.

Corporate debt rounded out the session. Eleven trades moved GH¢17.76 million in corporate bonds, including a 2027 note that closed above par at 101.69.

No new or old Government of Ghana notes and bonds traded during the session.