GSE Composite Index Rises as Financial Stocks Slip

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) opened the week higher on Monday as the benchmark Composite Index gained 47.86 points to close at 14,402.00, even as financial stocks retreated.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) climbed about 0.33 percent from its previous close of 14,354.14 recorded on 29 May. The advance lifted the market’s year to date return to 64.21 percent, underlining a strong run for listed equities through the first five months of 2026.

Financial stocks moved the other way. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) fell 8.72 points, or roughly 0.11 percent, to settle at 7,844.76. Despite the dip, the index still holds a year to date gain of 68.81 percent, narrowly ahead of the broader market.

Investors traded 5,055,847 shares during the session, worth GH¢31.78 million. Total market capitalisation stood at GH¢263.4 billion at the close of the 7,222nd trading session.

Both indices have posted sharp gains since January, with the financial measure slightly outpacing the wider market over the period.