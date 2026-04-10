Traditional Priests, Priestesses Petition Presidency Over McDan License Revocation

In a dramatic escalation of the ongoing impasse between McDan Aviation and the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL), the traditional priests and priestesses (Wulimei and Woyei) of the Ga Adangbe State have officially petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to intervene.

The spiritual leaders have expressed grave concern that the revocation of McDan Aviation’s Fixed Base Operator (FBO) licence at Terminal 1 of the Accra International Airport poses a threat to indigenous enterprise, investor confidence and the economic stability of the Ga State.

Spiritual Intervention

Presenting the petition on behalf of the priests and priestesses, Nii Ashong, the Korlewe Stool Secretary, warned of severe spiritual repercussions should the government fail to act.

“It is in this spirit that we respectfully call for your intervention. Failure to hear our voice and listen to the voice of the land, we will hand over to the spirits of the land,” the petition read.

The priests argued that prior to McDan’s investment, Terminal 1 had fallen into disrepair and abandonment after the shift of major operations to Terminal 3. They praised businessman Daniel McKorley (McDan) for investing substantial resources to transform the facility into Ghana’s first private jet terminal, positioning the country as a competitive hub for business aviation in the sub-region.

The traditional leaders urged the President to order an independent review of the licence revocation, ensure adherence to natural justice and due process, and protect indigenous Ghanaian investments.

Political Response

Dr. Samuel Ayeh, a Presidential Staffer and member of Government Communications, who received the petition, thanked the traditional authorities for expressing their grievances through official channels.

“On behalf of Government, I want to say thank you for not taking matters into your own hands and for recognizing the importance of government’s responsiveness, responsibility and sensitivity to all matters relating to the plight of the people of Ghana,” Dr. Ayeh stated.

He assured the gathering that the petition would be presented to the appropriate quarters, adding: “It will be revealed and the necessary action will be taken.”

The Underlying Dispute

The petition is the latest twist in a bitter legal and contractual battle that began in early 2026. GACL officially terminated McDan Aviation’s FBO agreement on January 16, 2026, alleging persistent non-payment of licence fees, rent, and royalties dating back to 2022. The airport authority maintains that McDan Aviation accumulated fresh debt throughout 2025, leading to the issuance of a 90-day termination notice.

However, McDan Aviation has vehemently rejected these claims. In a statement, the company insisted that it does not owe GACL and has fully paid all outstanding obligations. It acknowledged a brief delay in rental payments due to global economic pressures but stressed that the situation was temporary and resolved.

The dispute turned hostile on March 11, 2026, when GACL officials forcibly entered Terminal 1 in the early hours of the morning, removing equipment and property belonging to McDan Aviation. The company has since accused GACL of breaching the contract by ignoring a mandatory 90-day eviction notice and acting in contempt of a court injunction served the previous day.

GACL has countered these allegations, stating that the removal of items occurred before management was aware of any court processes. The authority argues that it has been the party suffering financial exploitation.

Broader Implications

The McDan-GACL dispute has rapidly become a lightning rod for broader national concerns regarding the treatment of indigenous businesses. The Sempe Traditional Council has already condemned the “hostile takeover,” with Paramount Chief Nii Adote Otintor II describing the midnight raid as an “assault on the very spirit of Ghanaian entrepreneurship”.

Additionally, the Asafoatsemei and Asafoanyemei Group under the Ga Traditional Council has urged the government to intervene, highlighting that approximately 300 Ga indigenes are employed by McDan, while another 500 rely on stipends from the company’s founder.

As the matter is currently sub judice, all eyes are now on the Presidency to see how the government will balance the enforcement of contractual obligations with the need to foster a safe environment for local capital.

By Kingsley Asiedu