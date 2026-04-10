Judges Divided as Diddy Challenges His Four-Year Prison Sentence

A federal appeals court appeared divided on Thursday after hearing two hours of arguments over whether hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs received an unjustly harsh prison sentence for his prostitution-related conviction.

A three-judge panel of the Manhattan-based Second Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Combs’ request to overturn his 2025 conviction and the 50-month sentence handed down by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian.

The panel did not immediately rule after the session concluded.

Defence lawyer Alexandra Shapiro argued that Subramanian improperly considered evidence that Combs had threatened former girlfriends when determining the sentence, noting that the evidence related to criminal counts the jury had already rejected. “The jury did not authorise punishment for sex trafficking or racketeering conspiracy,” Shapiro told the court.

Shapiro further described the 50-month term as the highest sentence ever imposed on a Mann Act defendant at the same base offence level and criminal history category. The defence argued that similar cases typically result in sentences closer to 15 months.

Prosecutor Christy Slavik countered that Subramanian was right to consider the threats because they were directly relevant to the prostitution charges. “Judge Subramanian properly considered the aggravated manner in which the defendant carried out his Mann Act offences,” Slavik said.

Judge M. Miller Baker suggested Subramanian may have been mixing and matching evidence introduced for the more serious charges to support the sentence, questioning prosecutors directly: “You went to the jury, and you said this man did all these terrible things for purposes of the RICO conspiracy, for purposes of sex trafficking, and they acquitted him.”

Combs was convicted last July on two counts of transporting individuals across state lines to engage in prostitution in violation of the Mann Act, relating to former girlfriend Cassie Ventura and a woman who testified under the pseudonym “Jane.” He was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

His defence team has separately argued that the filmed sexual encounters constituted protected expression under the First Amendment. Prosecutors rejected that position, warning it would allow defendants to escape Mann Act liability simply by recording the conduct.

Combs, 56, has been held in federal custody since his arrest in September 2024 and is currently scheduled for release on April 15, 2028. His lawyers are seeking an outright acquittal, his immediate release, or a reduced sentence.

The panel’s ruling, when issued, is expected to set a significant precedent on whether sentencing judges may rely on conduct for which a defendant has been acquitted.