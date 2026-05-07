Tourist Falls to Death at Hong Kong Hotel Indigo

A 69-year-old American tourist died on Monday, May 4, after falling from the 29th floor of Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island in the Wan Chai commercial district, with the impact injuring seven bystanders on the ground below.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. when the woman, whose identity has not been publicly released, accessed the hotel’s pool deck. Her husband had left the property approximately one hour earlier for a medical appointment. A police source told the South China Morning Post that she had been managing depression and had discontinued her medication in March.

The force of the fall shattered glass panels at the hotel entrance, setting off a chain of injuries among people in the vicinity. A 74-year-old local resident struck by the falling tourist sustained serious injuries and was transported to Queen Mary Hospital, where she was placed in intensive care. Her 77-year-old sister was among those cut by the shattered glass.

Six additional people were injured by the broken panels, including a 40-year-old Chinese woman and her 10-year-old son, a 41-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son, and an 89-year-old American woman.

Hotel Indigo Hong Kong Island sits in Wan Chai, one of the city’s most densely populated and commercially active districts. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health challenges, speaking with a medical professional or a trusted person can be an important first step toward support.