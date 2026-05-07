Tesla Recalls 218,000 Vehicles Over Rearview Camera Delay

Tesla is recalling more than 218,000 vehicles across four of its model lines after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) identified a software fault that can delay the rearview camera image when a driver shifts into reverse, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of a collision.

A total of 218,868 vehicles are affected, spanning the Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X. The recall covers multiple model years from 2017 through 2023, all sharing hardware version 3, a component Tesla stopped manufacturing in January 2024. The NHTSA said the delayed camera display impairs the driver’s rearview at the moment it is most needed, though it noted that drivers can continue reversing by using their mirrors and performing a shoulder check while the system catches up.

Tesla confirmed there have been no reported collisions, fatalities or injuries linked to the issue. The company cited 27 warranty claims and two field reports that may be connected to the fault.

The fix does not require a dealership visit. Tesla said it will issue a free over-the-air software update to resolve the problem, moving affected vehicles from the faulty firmware version 2026.8.6 to the remedied version 2026.8.6.1. The company added that more than 99.92 percent of affected vehicles have already successfully loaded the updated firmware.

The announcement follows a separate NHTSA decision last month to close an investigation into approximately 2.6 million Tesla vehicles over a remote movement feature, after regulators determined the issue was confined to low-speed incidents.