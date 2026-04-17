Tomato Supply Returns, But Structural Crisis Persists, ABSAG Warns

The lifting of Burkina Faso’s tomato export ban has restored supply to Ghanaian markets, but a new field study by the Agribusiness Students Association of Ghana (ABSAG) warns that the resumption represents temporary relief rather than recovery, and that the structural conditions that produced the crisis remain entirely intact.

Burkina Faso imposed the export ban on March 19, 2026, triggering price hikes across major markets. Ghana’s Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry confirmed on April 2 that the restriction had been lifted following sustained diplomatic engagement, including discussions between Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and her Burkinabe counterparts at the World Trade Organization’s 14th Ministerial Conference in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

But ABSAG’s rapid field assessment, conducted across markets in the Ashanti, Northern, and Volta Regions including Tech Junction-Ayigya Market, Abinkyi Market, and Choggu Market, found that the episode exposed deep vulnerabilities that diplomatic breakthroughs cannot resolve. Respondents reported price increases from GHS 250 to GHS 500 per box in some markets, and from GHS 500 to as high as GHS 3,000 in extreme cases, depending on availability and box size. Some traders reported sourcing between 40 and 100 percent of their stock from Burkina Faso before the disruption, a level of dependence that ABSAG says renders Ghana’s tomato market incapable of self-stabilisation.

The association’s central argument is that the lifting of the ban restores dependency rather than resolving it, and effectively resets the conditions for future disruption. With the underlying causes unchanged, including seasonal production gaps, inadequate storage infrastructure, poor road networks, and limited domestic processing capacity, the market will remain vulnerable to any future export restriction, security incident, or policy shift by its northern supplier.

Ghana spends close to $100 million annually on tomato imports from Burkina Faso, making it the country’s primary source of fresh tomatoes particularly during the lean season from December to May when domestic harvests are absent.

The ABSAG study also documented serious pressures on transporters. Operators along key routes including Navrongo-Bolgatanga-Tamale-Techiman-Kumasi-Accra and Ho-Kpando-Accra reported reduced trip frequency, rising fuel costs, road insecurity, theft, and checkpoint delays, all of which constrain market recovery even after supply resumes. On the consumer side, many buyers shifted to smaller quantities or substitute foods during the shortage, patterns that suppressed overall market activity and reduced trader incomes even where prices were higher.

ABSAG is calling for a policy response that uses the current window of stability to address structural weaknesses rather than await the next shock. Proposed interventions include government support for local tomato farmers, irrigation investment to enable year-round production, construction of storage and processing facilities, road infrastructure improvements, and enhanced security along transport corridors from producing zones to consumption centres.

The government has indicated that its Feed the Industry and Feed Ghana programmes are being intensified to boost local production, improve yields, and develop stronger linkages between farmers and processors, with irrigation projects and land allocation for large-scale cultivation underway. ABSAG acknowledges these commitments but cautions that without measurable delivery, Ghana will continue cycling between disruption and temporary recovery.