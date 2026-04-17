Africa’s Tourism Boom Masks Deep Fault Lines, WTM Report Warns

Africa welcomed 81 million international visitors in 2025, recording 8 percent growth, the fastest of any region globally, but a new industry report released at Africa Travel Week warns that the headline figures conceal a continent whose tourism sector is unevenly developed, digitally unprepared, and running short of time on sustainability compliance.

The 2026 Africa Travel and Tourism: State of the Industry Report, released on 17 April by WTM Africa, built by RX Africa, draws on contributions from more than 25 industry leaders, academics, and practitioners and identifies the gap between Africa’s opportunity and its operational readiness as the defining challenge of the moment.

Aviation capacity surged 13.7 percent to 182.4 million departure seats in 2025, but the expansion was starkly uneven. Eastern Africa recorded 24.3 percent growth while Central and Western Africa recorded zero percent growth, meaning large portions of the continent remain effectively cut off from the aviation-led growth driving headline numbers elsewhere.

The digital gap is equally urgent. The report finds that 72 percent of Generation Z travellers now use artificial intelligence to plan trips, meaning operators without machine-readable inventory risk becoming invisible before a booking conversation even begins. This is not a future concern but a present commercial reality, the report states, for operators who have not yet adapted their distribution systems.

On sustainability, the compliance clock is ticking. Fewer than five percent of African hospitality properties currently hold third-party sustainability certification, despite the European Union’s greenwashing ban activating in September 2026. For African operators dependent on European source markets, the absence of verified sustainability credentials is fast becoming a commercial liability rather than a reputational aspiration.

“The operators and destinations that are winning in 2026 are not the ones with the best product, but the ones with the best proof,” said Dorine Reinstein, Content Director at Big Ambitions, which commissioned the report. “Proof of access, proof of trust, proof of sustainability, proof of welcome. That shift from aspiration to verification is the defining commercial reality this report addresses.”

The report was introduced at the opening ceremony of WTM Africa in Cape Town on 13 April and supported by a panel discussion on 15 April featuring the Chief Executive Officer of the Southern Africa Tourism Services Association (SATSA), David Frost, alongside sustainability and destination marketing leaders from across the continent.

A ten-point manifesto for African tourism stakeholders is included in the full report, available at soi2026.yop.co.za.