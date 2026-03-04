TikTok Restored After Second Oracle Cloud Failure in Six Weeks

TikTok’s United States service suffered its second significant disruption in less than two months on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, after a failure at an Oracle Corporation data centre in Ashburn, Virginia knocked out content posting for American users across the country before being resolved in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The TikTok USDS Joint Venture, which now manages TikTok’s American operations, acknowledged the problem on X, saying creators might temporarily experience lags in posting content while Oracle works to resolve the issue. Crowdsourced outage tracker Downdetector recorded a surge in complaints from users in Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, Los Angeles, San Diego and other major cities, with reports first emerging around 8 a.m. Eastern Time.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure reported the incident at 1324 UTC, noting that customers were intermittently experiencing connection timeouts, errors and increased latency when attempting to perform service operations. Engineers worked through the night to identify the root cause, confirming it was isolated at 0044 UTC on March 4, with service health metrics showing recovery by 0703 UTC. The issue was marked fully resolved by 0924 UTC on March 4.

Beyond providing cloud services, Oracle holds a stake in the investor group that owns a majority of the TikTok USDS Joint Venture, which was formed to satisfy United States national security requirements and separate American user data from ByteDance’s global operations. Oracle is part of an investor group that owns 80 percent of the joint venture, created to comply with a national security law that required ByteDance to divest its American TikTok business or face a ban.

The earlier disruption, which occurred shortly after the joint venture assumed control of the app, was attributed to a power outage at an Oracle data facility caused by severe winter weather. The March 3 incident’s cause has not been publicly explained by Oracle beyond the technical details on its infrastructure status page.

The pattern highlights how closely TikTok’s uptime now depends on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure’s resilience. In modern application architectures, a data centre fault should be contained through multi-zone and multi-region redundancy so that a single failure does not cascade into a widespread outage a standard the new ownership structure has now twice failed to meet within its first two months of operation.