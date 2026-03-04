Tech Workers Rebel as Pentagon Blacklists Anthropic Over AI Guardrails

A sweeping revolt inside Silicon Valley’s most powerful artificial intelligence companies broke into public view this week, as hundreds of engineers and researchers signed open letters demanding their employers refuse United States military demands for unrestricted access to artificial intelligence models a standoff that has already cost one company its government contracts and reshaped how the industry thinks about the relationship between code and conflict.

The confrontation centres on Anthropic, an American artificial intelligence company whose Claude model was the first frontier AI model approved for use on classified Pentagon networks under a contract awarded last July. The dispute erupted after the Pentagon sought to renegotiate those terms, insisting Anthropic allow the military to use Claude for all lawful purposes without limitation, specifically seeking to remove the company’s two standing restrictions: no use of its technology for mass domestic surveillance of Americans, and no deployment to power fully autonomous weapons without human oversight.

When Anthropic refused to yield, President Donald Trump directed all federal agencies to cease using Anthropic’s artificial intelligence technology on February 27, 2026, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth designated the company a supply chain risk to national security — a classification historically reserved for businesses from adversarial nations, most notably Chinese tech giant Huawei. Hegseth’s directive stated that no contractor, supplier, or partner doing business with the United States military may conduct any commercial activity with Anthropic.

Anthropic called the designation unprecedented, legally unsound, and warned it would set a dangerous precedent for any American company that negotiates with the government. Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei told CBS News in an exclusive interview that the government’s actions were retaliatory and punitive, and that the company remains committed to challenging the designation in court.

The speed and force of the government’s response triggered immediate solidarity across the industry. An open letter titled “We Will Not Be Divided” gathered 573 signatures from Google employees and 93 from OpenAI employees, with signatories calling on their company leaders to resist the Pentagon’s demands. A separate letter, signed by workers from OpenAI, Slack, IBM, Cursor and Salesforce Ventures, called on Congress to examine whether using such extraordinary authorities against an American technology company is appropriate.

The episode produced an outcome that drew immediate scrutiny. OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman announced hours after Anthropic’s blacklisting that his company had signed a Pentagon deal containing the same two restrictions Anthropic was punished for insisting upon, with the difference being one of framing rather than substance: OpenAI agreed the Pentagon could use its technology for any lawful purpose while building a layered technical and human oversight system, rather than seeking explicit contractual prohibitions.

Inside Google, the pressure is mounting from a different direction. The company is reportedly in discussions with the Pentagon about bringing its Gemini artificial intelligence model onto a classified system, reviving an internal fight that first erupted years ago over military applications of the technology. More than 100 Google staff who work on artificial intelligence reportedly signed a letter to management expressing fears about the company’s work with the Department of Defence and asking executives to draw the same red lines as Anthropic. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, has declined to comment.

Legal analysts have questioned whether the supply chain risk designation as applied to Anthropic can survive judicial scrutiny. The designation mechanism was designed to address concerns that foreign-linked companies could introduce backdoors or vulnerabilities into military systems risks typically associated with foreign intelligence services and there is no public record of the Pentagon ever applying it to an American-owned and operated company.

For the broader artificial intelligence industry, the week’s events signal a new reality: the boundary between building software and shaping the instruments of war has, for many inside the field, become impossible to ignore.