Thomas-Asante praises Queiroz ahead of Wales friendly

Ghana striker Brandon Thomas-Asante has praised Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz as the team trains in Cardiff for Tuesday’s international friendly against Wales.

Speaking to Ghana Football Association (GFA) media, the 27-year-old said he was proud to represent the national team and was focused on preparing well for the June 2 encounter at the start of the World Cup build-up.

The England-born forward described the Portuguese tactician as incredible and said the squad was quickly absorbing his ideas. He called the experience a blessing and pointed to the clarity Queiroz brings to training sessions.

Thomas-Asante enjoyed a standout club campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing four assists this season as Coventry City secured promotion to the Premier League for the first time in a quarter of a century.

His form strengthens his case for a regular role under Queiroz, who took charge in April and faces the task of building a competitive unit before the tournament.

Ghana open their 2026 World Cup campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto, then face England and Croatia. The Wales friendly gives Queiroz an early look at his options against established opposition.

“It’s the biggest privilege to play for Ghana,” Thomas-Asante said.