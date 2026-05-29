Mourinho signs contract for Real Madrid return

Jose Mourinho has signed a contract to return as Real Madrid head coach, with the deal running until June 2029, according to The Athletic.

Real Madrid plan to unveil the 63-year-old after the club’s presidential elections on June 7. Reports say he will be presented the following day should Florentino Perez, the heavy favourite, win the vote and retain the presidency.

Perez reportedly drove the campaign to bring Mourinho back to the Santiago Bernabeu. His challenger, Enrique Riquelme, has indicated that Mourinho would not have been his choice, leaving some uncertainty over the appointment if the election produces an upset.

Mourinho remains in charge of Benfica but acknowledged in mid-May that his agent, Jorge Mendes, had held talks with Real Madrid. He guided Benfica through an unbeaten league campaign this season yet finished third, behind champions FC Porto.

Alvaro Arbeloa stepped up as interim coach after the club sacked Xabi Alonso in January, seven months into the job, and is now leaving the role. Mourinho inherits a side that has gone two straight seasons without winning La Liga, the Copa del Rey, or the Champions League.

The move marks a second spell for the Portuguese coach, who led Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013 and won La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa during that period.