Think Tank Urges Coastal Tourism Authority for Ghana

Ghana should create a dedicated Coastal Tourism Authority to unlock billions in investment and turn its long underused coastline into a premier African beach destination, policy think tank C-NERGY Global Holdings says.

The recommendation, set out in the latest edition of the firm’s Thought Leadership Series on beach tourism, identifies the absence of a single institution devoted to planning, regulating and driving coastal tourism as a central reason Ghana has failed to build a beach industry able to rival the Mediterranean, the Caribbean or parts of East Africa.

C-NERGY argues that coastal assets currently sit under several agencies and ministries, producing overlaps, bureaucratic delays, fragmented planning and uneven enforcement of environmental rules. Investors, as a result, face uncertainty over land acquisition, permits, regulations, infrastructure and long term plans. A Coastal Tourism Authority, it says, would act as a central coordinating body for land use planning, environmental protection, investor licensing, infrastructure coordination and long term strategy, a one stop agency bringing tourism bodies, local governments, regulators, infrastructure providers and private investors under a single vision.

The prize is considerable. Ghana’s coastline runs roughly 540 kilometres from Aflao in the east to Half Assini in the west, dotted with beaches, lagoons, fishing communities and historic forts and castles. C-NERGY’s series projects that strategic development could draw at least 10 million international visitors a year and support more than 1.2 million jobs, a sharp step up from the about 1.29 million visitors and US$4.8 billion in revenue Ghana recorded last year.

To get there, the think tank proposes three tourism growth corridors, the Western Riviera, the Central Heritage Coast and the Eastern Lagoon Coast, developed into recognised destinations with beachfront resorts, marinas, promenades, beach parks, entertainment venues and hospitality services. Such corridors, it argues, would lift visitor spending, extend stays and create thousands of community jobs, letting Ghana offer complete year round beach holidays rather than relying on heritage sites and festivals alone.

It also recommends special tourism investment zones and targeted tax incentives to attract international hotel chains, which tend to favour locations with clear planning rules, reliable infrastructure and evident government commitment. A dedicated authority, C-NERGY says, could supply that assurance as a stable institutional anchor for large scale capital.

Infrastructure forms the foundation of the pitch, with the firm urging investment in regional airports, coastal highways, cruise ship terminals, sanitation, reliable power, clean water and modern waste management. Better connectivity between coastal communities and urban centres, it adds, could open new markets and make existing destinations more appealing.

The proposal stresses that growth cannot come at the expense of the environment. C-NERGY calls for stronger protection of beaches and marine ecosystems, noting that cleanliness, water quality and erosion control underpin any lasting coastal strategy, since a polluted beach can quickly damage a destination’s reputation. It also wants clearer rules on private beaches and entry fees to balance investor interests with public access, keeping the coastline open and beneficial to citizens.

With sound governance, coordinated planning, investor friendly policy and sustainable management, the think tank concludes, beach tourism could become one of Ghana’s most important growth sectors, with the proposed authority as the institutional catalyst that turns the coastline into jobs, investment, foreign exchange and new opportunity for coastal communities.