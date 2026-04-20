Thai Police Bust Cocaine Network, Arrest Nigerian Kingpin in Bangkok Nightlife District

Thai police have dismantled a cocaine trafficking network operating across Bangkok’s nightlife districts, arresting four suspects including an alleged Nigerian kingpin in a Saturday night operation that led to the seizure of drugs, cash and jewellery.

Metropolitan Police Bureau chief Pol Lt Gen Sayam Boonsom confirmed that the arrests on April 18 dismantled a syndicate led by Nwaiwu Ifeanyi Placid, 46, who is accused of supplying cocaine for sale in the capital. Officers arrested him near Silom Soi 1 after tracking his movements, and seized about 27 grammes of cocaine on him.

Three others were also detained on drug possession charges: Swiss national Thomas Giubibini and two Thai men, Thanayot Asawamethi, 35, and Nattawat Wangkitjinda, 34. In total, police seized approximately 30 grammes of cocaine, a car, 1.5 million baht in cash, foreign currency worth 15,000 baht, and jewellery valued at 400,000 baht.

Investigators said Placid had lived in Thailand for over 17 years, remaining in the country on a family visa through a Thai spouse, though police suspect the marriage was a sham arrangement designed to provide legal cover for his activities. Officers said he allegedly coordinated drug sales through encrypted chat groups, which investigators infiltrated before tracking his movements and moving in for the arrest.

The arrest is part of a broader crackdown on a drug syndicate believed to be supplying cocaine within the city’s entertainment hubs. Police said the suspect resisted arrest and had to be physically restrained before he later allegedly confessed to the charges.

The arrests followed earlier operations targeting drug networks linked to foreign nationals, including an initial raid on October 26 that led to the arrest of nine Nigerian suspects linked to a separate network.