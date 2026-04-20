Cardi B Vows Never to Return to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena After Backstage Clash

Cardi B closed out her sold-out Little Miss Drama Tour in Atlanta on Saturday night, but the finale was overshadowed by a backstage confrontation that pushed the rapper to the brink of cancelling the show and publicly declaring the venue off-limits for future performances.

Hours before her second show at State Farm Arena on April 18, Cardi went live on Instagram during a heated argument with what appeared to be venue employees over their alleged treatment of her team. “Your employees are being disrespectful. I’m not performing today,” she is heard saying in the clip, demanding to speak with management.

She blamed arena staff for being rude to members of her team upon arrival and said she had completed 35 dates without any such issues. She eventually relented and took the stage, but made her feelings known to the Atlanta crowd mid-performance.

She scolded the venue during her set and declared she would never perform there again, though she was clear that her dispute was with the arena and not Atlanta itself, specifically expressing her love for the Atlanta Hawks. She suggested her next Atlanta date would be held in a parking lot.

The show featured a surprise appearance from Missy Elliott as a special guest, giving fans a memorable finale despite the backstage tensions. After the performance, Cardi thanked her fans and described the tour overall as having gone “really, really smooth.”

She also addressed the situation on social media, writing: “When you hold power and authority, use it with kindness and respect. Never abuse it because not everyone will endure your arrogance in silence.”

The Little Miss Drama Tour, which supported her Billboard 200-topping sophomore album Am I the Drama?, launched in Palm Desert, California, on February 11, 2026, and featured guest appearances from a wide range of artists across its 30-plus sold-out dates. State Farm Arena has not publicly commented on the incident.