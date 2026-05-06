Thai Police Arrest Teens Over Pattaya Tourist Stabbing

Pattaya City Police, working with Tourist Police, arrested two teenage suspects Tuesday after an Australian man was stabbed and robbed of approximately 140,000 Thai baht at a guesthouse in South Pattaya, Thailand.

The incident occurred on May 4, 2026. The 45-year-old victim, Alikosh Ghulam, told police he had invited two individuals he believed were women to his room late that night. An argument broke out when he discovered their true gender identity. One of the pair pushed him into the bathroom and stabbed him in the right upper chest area with a sharp object before both fled with his cash.

The victim received medical treatment for his stab wound and filed a formal complaint, stressing he did not know the suspects were transgender or minors, as they had misrepresented both aspects of their identity.

On the evening of May 5, officers from Pattaya City Police Station and Tourist Police Sub-Division 4 tracked the suspects to a nearby condominium and arrested them. A pair of scissors believed to be the weapon and some of the stolen cash were seized as evidence. Both suspects reportedly confessed to the crime.

The two have been charged with joint robbery at night using a weapon, committed by two or more persons to facilitate theft.

Senior officers stated that such cases significantly damage Pattaya’s standing as a safe tourist destination. “Once reported, we respond immediately with full-area searches and rapid arrests,” police said. Authorities added they are stepping up preventive measures while urging tourists to exercise caution when inviting strangers into private accommodation.