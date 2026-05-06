Amber Rose Explains Why She Dates Younger Men

American model and media personality Amber Rose has ignited online debate after candidly sharing her preference for men in their early 20s, saying age and energy are central to her dating choices.

Rose, 42, said she prefers men aged 22 to 24, citing their stamina and fun nature as key attractions. The comments, which surfaced in a Yahoo Entertainment report, have drawn a wide range of reactions from the public.

Rose pointed to spontaneity as a major factor. “The younger guys are more fun. They have more stamina. They want to go to Six Flags and stuff like that; I’m with them,” she said.

She was also clear that the dynamic is not one-sided. Rose noted that plenty of younger men pursue her, framing them as a natural part of her dating pool rather than a deliberate preference alone.

Beyond physical energy, Rose outlined what she values emotionally in a partner. She described herself as old-school, saying she wants a man who takes initiative, picks her up, brings flowers, and demonstrates masculine energy. Effort, she said, matters more than money, adding that a drive in the car or a visit to the Cheesecake Factory carries more weight than extravagance.

Her ideal partner, she added, is someone nerdy, smart, and capable of teaching her something new.

The remarks triggered divided responses online. Some commenters questioned the double standard, arguing that similar behaviour from older men dating women in their early 20s would face far greater scrutiny. Others expressed support, with one noting that younger men naturally gravitate toward older women they have admired for years.