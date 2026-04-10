Tetteh and Freezy Macbones Sign for August 4 Kumasi Rematch

Jonathan “Worldwide” Tetteh and Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, formally signed contracts on Thursday for their highly anticipated rematch, setting 4 August 2026 as the date and Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi as the venue for what is shaping up as one of Ghana’s most significant domestic boxing contests in recent years.

The public signing ceremony took place at the Independence Arch Gardens in Accra on Thursday 9 April 2026, drawing a sizeable crowd of supporters, many of them Tetteh fans who accompanied their fighter through the streets of Accra as he displayed his two championship belts ahead of the event.

Tetteh won the original encounter by unanimous decision at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon last December to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Africa Light Heavyweight title, a result that Macbones has been eager to overturn. Macbones, who hails from Kumasi, made clear at the signing that the Baba Yara venue carries personal significance.

“Kumasi will be my turn and I am going to win at all costs to honour my people so that they know that boxing is for everyone in Ghana, not only for Accra or Ga people,” Macbones said.

A notable detail to emerge at the signing was the purse agreed for Tetteh. Macbones disclosed that the champion demanded GH¢25 million before agreeing to fight, and that promoters met the figure. Tetteh, for his part, expressed confidence ahead of the bout, predicting a stoppage victory.

The rematch is being co-promoted by Box Office Sports Promotions, led by Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, and the newly established RBS Promotions. Both promoters acknowledged they will need to secure sponsorship to stage the event at the scale the rivalry deserves.

The fight will put Tetteh’s WBA Africa Light Heavyweight title on the line, making it the primary target for Macbones as he looks to add a continental belt to his record.