Bank of Ghana Governor to Open 3i Africa Golf Invitational at Achimota

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Johnson Asiama will perform the ceremonial tee-off at the 3i Africa Invitational Golf Tournament on 5 May 2026 at Achimota Golf Club, marking the formal start of activities leading to this year’s 3i Africa Summit in Accra.

The tournament will precede the main summit, scheduled to run from 6 to 8 May at the Destiny Arena, where discussions will centre on innovation, investment, and impact within Africa’s digital financial ecosystem. The summit’s theme for 2026 is “Shaping Africa’s Integrated FinTech Future.”

More than 120 amateur golfers from Ghana and other African countries are expected to compete across multiple categories in an 18-hole contest. Organisers have framed the invitational as a strategic networking platform that brings together policymakers, corporate executives, investors, and innovators in an informal environment ahead of the main conference.

Asiama will be joined at the opening ceremony by senior BoG officials, summit executives, Achimota Golf Club leadership, and representatives of the Ghana Golfers Association (GGA). A special lunch will precede the closing ceremony, where top performers will be recognised.

The event is being organised by Head of State Golf Tournament Inc., with backing from the Bank of Ghana, Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), the Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), and the 3i Africa Summit.

At the formal launch of the summit last week, Asiama called for stronger collaboration to drive financial innovation across Africa, stressing that the continent’s next phase of financial development must move beyond isolated progress toward interconnected ecosystems built on interoperable payment systems and coherent regulatory frameworks.

The 3i Africa Summit, which held its inaugural edition in 2024, convened more than 8,000 participants, including 13 central bank governors from 10 African countries and three heads of state.