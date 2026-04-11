Ten Stars Rally Behind Okyeame Kwame at OK@50 Concert

Ghanaian rap icon Okyeame Kwame turns 50 on April 17, and ten of the country’s top artists have confirmed their support for the milestone celebration, headlined by a live concert dubbed OK@50 on April 18 at the +233 Jazz Bar and Grill in Accra.

Confirmed performers for the night include KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Sista Afia, Adina, Amerado, Abiana, Abochi, Afriyie Wutah, Akwaboah, and Flowking Stone. The concert, billed as a Night of 50 Songs and Love, will see each invited artiste perform five songs in tribute to the veteran musician widely known as the Rap Doctor.

Several of the acts have shared personal accounts of Okyeame Kwame’s influence on their careers. Kuami Eugene recalled the rapper’s meticulous dedication to his craft, noting that he once left behind a personal notebook filled with written rap lyrics during a studio visit. Adina described him as family, crediting his mentorship during her early years in the industry. Amerado traced his bond with Okyeame Kwame to his earliest days in Accra, saying the rapper supported him with a feature on his song “Kyereme” at a formative point in his career. Sista Afia praised him as someone who consistently lifts others and believes in people around him.

The event carries a strong philanthropic purpose. Proceeds from the concert will go toward building a paediatric emergency centre at the Manhyia District Hospital in Kumasi. Okyeame Kwame has publicly described the existing emergency facility at the hospital as severely inadequate and said his goal is to fund an ultra-modern unit for children.

Tickets are priced at GHS 1,000 for regular entry and GHS 1,500 for premium. The show begins at 7pm.