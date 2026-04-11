GSA and Fanaka Offer Free First-Year Tuition in Supply Chain

The Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) and Fanaka International University College (FIUC) have announced a joint sponsorship arrangement that will cover first-year tuition for qualified students admitted to study Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management beginning in May 2026.

Under the scheme, all admitted and eligible applicants will study free of charge in their first year, with the possibility of continued GSA sponsorship in subsequent years, subject to the authority’s applicable terms and conditions. The programme targets students from a broad range of secondary and post-secondary qualification backgrounds.

Holders of the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) or the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) are eligible if they can demonstrate credit passes in six subjects covering three core subjects, which must include English and mathematics, as well as three elective subjects. Applicants presenting General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level results must show passes in three subjects with at least one grade D or above, alongside five Ordinary Level credit passes including English, mathematics and a science subject. Those applying through the Advanced Business Certificate Examination (ABCE) route must hold a full diploma and credit passes in five subjects, including English and mathematics.

Applications are open online at www.fanaka.edu.gh through the Apply Now option on the institution’s website. The deadline for submissions is May 1, 2026.

Fanaka International University College positions itself as an entrepreneurship and practical education institution. The partnership with the GSA is framed by both bodies as a means of expanding access to higher education in supply chain management, a field considered central to Ghana’s economic competitiveness and trade infrastructure development.