Ten Controversies Queiroz Must Avoid as Ghana’s New Coach

Carlos Queiroz arrives in Ghana with one of football’s most decorated coaching resumes, but his 40-year career has also been marked by a trail of controversies, clashes, and exits that will follow him into his new role as Black Stars head coach.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed the 73-year-old Portuguese tactician to lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. He succeeds Otto Addo and has been contracted for a four-month period, with Ghana opening their Group L campaign against Panama on June 17 in Toronto.

As excitement builds around his arrival, a review of his career reveals ten moments that serve as cautionary lessons for what lies ahead.

The South Korea confrontation at the 2014 World Cup qualifiers

During Iran’s final qualifier against South Korea in Seoul, Queiroz spotted a shirt bearing the face of South Korea coach Choi Kang-hee and raised his fist at his opposite number after securing qualification. The gesture was deemed deeply offensive and nearly triggered a brawl between both teams. Several players were subsequently suspended.

Red card in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final

As Egypt coach, Queiroz was sent off in the 89th minute of a tense semi-final against hosts Cameroon at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following repeated exchanges with Gambian referee Bakary Gassama. He missed the final, where Egypt lost on penalties to Senegal.

Clash with the South African Football Association

After steering Bafana Bafana to the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz fell out with the South African Football Association (SAFA) over reported interference in team selection from technical director Jomo Sono. He departed under a cloud, later disputing SAFA’s version of events and insisting he had never resigned.

Sacked by Real Madrid after ten months

Queiroz’s stint as Real Madrid head coach ended in dismissal after just ten months. Despite winning the Supercopa de Espana in 2004, the club lost La Liga to Valencia, the Copa del Rey to Real Zaragoza, and were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League in the quarter-finals.

The Roy Keane fallout at Manchester United

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has been openly hostile toward Queiroz on multiple occasions, blaming him for his departure from Old Trafford during the Portuguese’s second spell as assistant manager. Their relationship became one of the most documented personality clashes in English football.

Charged over attacking a referee

In 2008, the Football Association (FA) charged Queiroz alongside manager Sir Alex Ferguson after both men directed criticism at referee Martin Atkinson following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth. Queiroz reportedly called the referee a robber over a disallowed penalty for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The falling out with Ronaldo

Queiroz is widely credited with arranging Ronaldo’s move to Manchester United, and was even referred to as a father figure by players at the club. Yet the relationship soured during his spell as Portugal coach between 2008 and 2010, a period in which Ronaldo scored just once in 16 months. After Portugal’s exit at the round of 16 in South Africa 2010, Ronaldo’s response to a question about the campaign was simply: “Ask Queiroz.”

Suspended for disrupting anti-doping officials

Before the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Queiroz was handed a six-month ban for using inappropriate language against officials of the Portuguese Anti-Doping Authority after allegedly disrupting a doping control session involving Portugal players. The ban was later overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the Portuguese Football Federation imposed a separate one-month suspension, from which he did not return.

Resignation from Iran over federation disagreement

After leading Iran to a creditable 2014 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz resigned ahead of the next qualification cycle following a dispute with the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI). He eventually returned to guide Team Melli to Russia 2018, where they defeated Morocco before being eliminated following a narrow loss to Spain.

Sacked by Qatar

Contracted to lead the 2022 World Cup hosts through their preparation for the next tournament, Queiroz was dismissed after only 12 matches in charge.

Ghana faces England, Croatia and Panama in Group L. With the Black Stars chasing their best World Cup showing since the quarter-final run of 2010, supporters and the GFA will be hoping Queiroz channels only the best of his vast experience.