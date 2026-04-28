Economist Defends Bank of Ghana Losses as Cost of Saving Economy

A University of Ghana economist has described the heavy financial losses recorded by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) as deliberate and necessary policy costs, arguing they prevented the country from sliding into a far deeper economic catastrophe.

Dr Gloria Afful-Mensah, an economist and lecturer, made the argument at a Quarterly Economic Outlook forum organised by Channel 1 TV in Accra on Monday, April 27, where she framed the central bank’s balance sheet losses not as failures but as the calculated price of national economic rescue.

“These are not losses arising from mismanagement or policy failure,” she said. “They are correction losses, costs incurred intentionally to restore stability and protect the broader economy.”

Dr Afful-Mensah recalled that at the peak of Ghana’s 2022 to 2023 economic crisis, the country faced inflation that surged beyond 54 percent, a sharply depreciating cedi, and intense pressure on external reserves. Under those conditions, she argued, the BoG had little choice but to act as an emergency stabiliser.

She outlined four central objectives that guided the central bank’s costly interventions: reining in inflation, stabilising the exchange rate, rebuilding foreign exchange reserves, and preserving confidence in the financial system.

To achieve these, the BoG aggressively mopped up excess liquidity in the banking system, an exercise that reportedly cost the institution over GH₵17 billion. By issuing its own securities at market interest rates without earning equivalent returns on its assets, the Bank incurred recurring operating losses. The result, however, was a dramatic fall in inflation from over 54 percent in 2022 to approximately 3.2 percent more recently.

Currency stabilisation required equally expensive action. The Bank of Ghana, working alongside government, injected over $11 billion into the foreign exchange market, helping to strengthen the cedi from roughly GH₵14.70 to the US dollar in December 2024 to around GH₵10.45 by the end of 2025.

Unconventional tools carried their own costs. The gold-for-forex initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), helped support exchange rate stability and reserve accumulation, but reportedly generated losses of about $300 million. A separate Gold-for-Oil programme also incurred losses from transactions that extended into 2025.

“The Bank of Ghana essentially traded its financial strength for macroeconomic stability,” Dr Afful-Mensah said. “It prioritised national welfare over institutional profitability.” She described the accumulated losses as the opportunity cost of stabilisation, the price paid to prevent hyperinflation, a disorderly currency collapse, and potential bank runs.

Seth Twum Akwaboah, Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), echoed her assessment at the same forum, saying businesses had benefited enormously from the cedi’s stabilisation despite the steep cost. “We were in crisis. Confidence level was so low, there was so much uncertainty in the system that required that level of stability,” he said.

Akwaboah called on policymakers to now channel the gains of stabilisation into expanded credit for productive sectors, particularly manufacturing, to drive job creation and industrial growth. Ghana’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew to around 6.0 percent in 2025, up from 5.8 percent in 2024.

Dr Afful-Mensah cautioned, however, that the immediate priority remains sustaining stability and preventing any relapse. “Stability is the foundation upon which growth is built,” she said. “Without it, everything else is at risk.”