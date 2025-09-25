Tema Shipyard Seeks US$50M for Infrastructure Revival

PSC Tema Shipyard management has requested $50 million in investment for comprehensive infrastructure upgrades, as the facility struggles with aging equipment that has seen minimal rehabilitation since its establishment over six decades ago.

Chief Executive Osman Sulemana made the funding appeal during a familiarization tour by Deputy Minister of Transport Dorcas Affo-Toffey, emphasizing that the investment is critical for revitalizing the shipyard’s facilities and bringing operations up to international standards. The tour coincided with renewed government attention to maritime infrastructure development under President John Dramani Mahama’s administration.

According to Sulemana, the shipyard requires over $50 million to restore some of the age-old infrastructure in use since its inception, with the facility having seen little development since it was built by Ghana’s first president. The PSC Tema Shipyard was established in 1965 as a cornerstone of Ghana’s industrial development, originally envisioned to position Ghana as a leader in ship repair, maintenance, and ultimately shipbuilding.

Sulemana noted that the industry is capital intensive and requires huge investment to drive economic growth, with staffing having increased from 22 to 85 employees plus over 450 contract workers to boost operations. The facility currently provides more than 400 indirect jobs in the Tema enclave, contributing significantly to local employment.

The infrastructure challenges are particularly acute given the shipyard’s strategic importance in West Africa’s maritime sector. According to Sulemana, the shipyard’s infrastructure is one of the biggest in West Africa, with a length of 277 metres and a depth of 45 metres, adding that the facility has the potential to generate significant revenue, particularly in the fishing, oil and gas industries.

The facility operates two drydocks, with the largest measuring 277 metres in length and 46 metres in width, while the smaller dock measures 106 by 12.6 metres. These specifications make it capable of servicing various types of vessels from across the sub-region, with repair work typically lasting between two weeks and over six months depending on vessel needs.

Sulemana emphasized that successive governments have failed to make necessary investments to develop the shipyard’s entire value chain, leaving critical infrastructure to deteriorate over the decades. The rehabilitation needs extend beyond the drydock to include fabrication facilities, shipbuilding capabilities, and supporting infrastructure essential for comprehensive maritime services.

The Chief Executive expressed optimism about the facility’s future prospects, revealing that President Mahama is committed to developing the shipyard and working to secure financing for its rehabilitation. Sulemana indicated that shipyard development was among the major topics discussed with potential investors during the president’s recent visit to Singapore, suggesting active efforts to attract international investment.

The facility services vessels from several African countries, including Nigeria, reflecting its regional importance and revenue-generating potential. However, the aging infrastructure limits the shipyard’s competitiveness and ability to attract larger or more sophisticated vessels that could generate higher revenues.

Deputy Minister Affo-Toffey, who represents the Jomoro constituency and was recently appointed to her position, expressed the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the shipyard’s revitalization. She emphasized that facilities like the Tema Shipyard align with government priorities for deepening infrastructure to support industrialization and job creation in the maritime sector.

Affo-Toffey has been appointed as Deputy Minister for Transport and was successfully vetted and sworn into the position, bringing her focus on infrastructure development to the ministry. Her visit to the shipyard was part of a broader tour that included the Regional Maritime University and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA).

The $50 million investment requirement represents the minimum needed for basic infrastructure revival, with additional funding potentially required for complete modernization of the facility. This level of investment would enable the shipyard to compete effectively with regional facilities and attract international shipping companies seeking reliable repair and maintenance services.

Ghana’s maritime industry has significant untapped potential, with the country’s strategic location along major shipping routes providing natural advantages for vessel servicing. However, realizing this potential requires modern infrastructure that meets international standards for safety, efficiency, and environmental compliance.

The shipyard’s challenges reflect broader infrastructure deficits across Ghana’s industrial sector, where many facilities established during the post-independence industrialization drive require substantial modernization to remain viable. The government’s response to the Tema Shipyard’s funding request will signal its commitment to reviving manufacturing and industrial capabilities.

Regional competition in ship repair and maintenance services is intensifying, with several West African countries upgrading their maritime facilities to capture growing demand from offshore oil and gas operations, fishing fleets, and commercial shipping. Ghana’s ability to compete effectively depends on modernizing facilities like the Tema Shipyard.

The employment implications of the proposed investment extend beyond direct shipyard jobs to include indirect employment in supporting industries and services. A modernized facility could potentially expand employment opportunities while contributing to skills development in maritime engineering and related technical fields.

Success in securing the requested funding would position the Tema Shipyard as a flagship project for Ghana’s industrial revitalization efforts. The facility’s strategic location, existing infrastructure foundation, and regional market access provide strong fundamentals for achieving sustainable returns on investment.

The government’s broader maritime development strategy includes port modernization, shipping promotion, and offshore industry support, with the Tema Shipyard playing a crucial role in this integrated approach. Coordination between these initiatives could maximize synergies and enhance overall sector competitiveness.