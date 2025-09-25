Abola Piam Kingmakers Warn King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II Against Attacking Integrity Of Omanjor Chief

The viral news which is considered to be a false publication by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) headed by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II that the Council has no record recognising any individual within Omanjor as a substantive chief, has been vehemently been rejected by the elders of Apola Piam Tunma Dynasty We (Family) in Accra.

According to the elders, they are the custodians of Omanjor lands and that they have traditionally and customarily enstooled Nii Ayitey Tackie I

as a legitimate chief to ascend the throne of the Omanjor-Dwenewoho Stool.

Sounded historically, the elders stressed that the Ga Traditional Council has no capacity to place an indefinite hold on the recognised enstooled chief, Nii Ayitey Tackie I.

The elders expressed disappointment in Ga Traditional Council for neglecting the people on the side of the chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho who had lost their lives during the Omanjor deadly shooting incident on Saturday August 30,2025.

They pointed out that instead of the members of the Council, particularly its President, King Tackie Teiko joining hands with all the families who lost their lives to demand justice after Omanjor shooting tragedy, they had chosen to support only the family of the late Abubakar Ramadan Sarbah who was the biological son of Nii Osabu Akwei I.

“It is rather unfortunate that a revered traditional and chieftaincy institution like the Ga Traditional Council could make a statement that appeared to be one-sided when it tried to make the whole fatal incident issue looks as if it was about chieftaincy dispute at Omanjor,” the elders expressed worry.

In a strong worded press statement signed and issued by the Head of Abola Piam Tunma Family, Mr Daniel A.L Lamptey, the elders flatly denied assertion that Nii Ayitey Tackie I is parading himself as a chief of Omanjor, warning the members of Council to stop their habits of attacking integrity and chieftaincy status of Nii Ayitey Tackie I.

The elders of Abola Piam Tunma We noted that the Ga Traditional Council has also added its voice to the heinous act of violence that resulted in the death of three persons and many others injured at Omanjor during the sprinkling of Kpokpoi at this year’s festival.

They clarified that Omanjor has always been part of lands belonging to the Abola Piam Family, and since the enstoolment of Nii Ayitey Tackie I as Chief of Omanjor by the same family, there had not been any chieftaincy dispute whatsoever in the area.

“Again, they said if Nii Ayitey Tackie I has not been able to register his position or enstoolment with the Ga Traditional Council, that should not warrant any person or group of person to take up arms to launch an attack on him resulting in loss of lives.

They argued strongly that the tone of the press statement from the Ga Traditional Council attacking chieftaincy status and integrity of Nii Ayitey Tackie I as well peddling falsehood about the incident that marred the Homowo Festival ceremony at Omanjor raise key questions from King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II and his followers at the GTC.

The elders in the press statement rhetorically asked that can the GTC unilaterally negates or annul an appointment/enstoolment made by the Apola Piam family, only because the estooled and recognised chief has not yet registered with the GTC.

They asked whether there a chief at Sowutuom, and if yes, who estooled that chief on a land belonging to the Abola Piam family.

“Can the Sempe Stool or the Asere Stool enstool a chief on a family land like Sowotuom. Is the Ga Traditional Council legitimising illegalities of someone claiming to have been estooled by the Sempe Stool at Sowutuom,” they further asked.

“If King Tackie Teiko Tsuru popularly known as Kelvin Tackie accompanied by the Sempe Mantse for the loss of his son Abu on Monday September 1, 2025, did they equally pay a visit to the families of the two other persons who lost their lives at a place far away from Omanjor, specifically at Olebu while they were on their way home to Pokuase?

“Is the Ga Traditional Council arrogating to itself powers that it doesn’t have by trying to assume jurisdictional control over Omanjor only because some violent thugs had decided to mar a very beautiful celebration like Homowo,” the elders rhetorically asked.

The elders of the Apola Piam family strongly, forcefully and unequivocally object to the erroneous thinking of Ga Traditional Council to take control of Omanjor lands.

In this day and age, they stressed that it is time for the Ga state in particular, Ga Traditional Council to live beyond reproach and to elevate, promote and project the image of integrity, honesty, morality and dignity.