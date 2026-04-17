Tema Port Takes Delivery of 16 Electric Cranes as MPS Eyes 3 Million TEU Capacity

Meridian Port Services Limited (MPS) has taken delivery of 16 electric Rubber Tyred Gantry (eRTG) cranes at Terminal 3 of the Port of Tema, marking a significant step in the ongoing Phase 2 expansion of one of West Africa’s busiest container terminals.

The equipment arrived aboard the RAM COMMANDER, a heavy-lift project cargo vessel, and forms part of a broader capacity upgrade programme valued at approximately 1.5 billion dollars that aims to lift the terminal’s annual container handling capacity to 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The newly delivered eRTGs will be deployed in the container yard as part of Phase 2 of the Tema Port Expansion Project, commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama. The delivery will raise the terminal’s electric RTG fleet from 35 to 51 units once commissioned.

MPS Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Samara said the delivery reflected the company’s commitment to continuous improvement. “The addition of these advanced eRTGs, alongside the incoming Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, significantly enhances our capacity to serve our customers with greater efficiency and reliability,” he said.

The expansion does not stop there. The ZHENHUA 32, an ultra-heavy carrier, is expected to arrive shortly transporting three additional STS gantry cranes, which will increase the terminal’s quay crane count from 12 to 15 units. A consignment of 41 electric terminal trucks is also scheduled for delivery around April 20. Once all equipment is deployed, MPS projects the terminal will be capable of handling 3 million TEUs annually, up from a record throughput of 2.29 million TEUs in 2025. Automated systems are also planned for deployment by 2027.

MPS is operated as a joint venture between the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), Africa Global Logistics (AGL), and APM Terminals, holding 30 percent, 35 percent, and 35 percent stakes respectively. Samara said the expansion reflects the long-term commitment of its shareholders to transforming Tema into a premier maritime gateway for Africa. “At MPS, we remain dedicated to enabling trade, supporting economic growth, and delivering value across Ghana and the wider West Africa region,” he said.

The Port of Tema competes with Lomé and Abidjan for dominance in West African container traffic. The capacity upgrade reinforces Tema’s position as the region’s leading container terminal and as a critical transit point for landlocked countries to Ghana’s north.