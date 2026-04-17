12 Ghanaian EdTech Startups Join Mastercard Foundation Fellowship’s Third Cohort

MEST Africa and the Mastercard Foundation have selected 12 Ghanaian educational technology companies for the third cohort of the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship, bringing the total number of locally owned solutions accelerated through the programme in Ghana to 36 since its launch in 2024.

Announced on April 15 in Accra, the 2026 cohort spans seven regions and covers a range of learning tools including teacher training platforms, school management systems, exam preparation tools, gamified learning applications, and offline solutions for low-connectivity environments.

The programme, implemented in Ghana by MEST Africa, has collectively reached 691,376 learners since its inception, including 337,055 young women, 105,234 rural learners, and 19,880 persons with disabilities.

Angela Duho, Senior Manager at MEST Africa’s MESTx division, said the figures signal a turning point for digital education in the country. “This milestone proves that high-quality digital education is no longer a distant goal but a present reality, marking a major shift in how knowledge is delivered in the modern classroom,” she said.

The 12 selected companies are Robotek, Syllabus Gh, Keep Premium, Edutapcs Consult, Jyncafey Training Consult, Supreme Concepts Ltd., EduSpots, Alanrose Enterprise, Kokuromoti Publications, Literacy in Northern Ghana (LING), Era Axis, and INEX 360 Ltd. Their solutions range from robotics-based collaborative learning and Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) aligned study platforms, to offline STEM content delivered via portable servers and low-cost learning systems built from e-waste and local materials.

Each selected company will receive up to 60,000 dollars in equity-free funding over a six-month acceleration period, followed by an additional year of post-programme support that includes mentorship, capacity building, and network access.

Wariko Waita, Director of the Centre for Innovative Teaching and Learning at the Mastercard Foundation, described the fellowship as sitting at the intersection of education system transformation, inclusive technology and sustainable EdTech entrepreneurship. “Technology is accelerating how education can reach those who have historically been excluded,” he said.

The EdTech Fellowship was launched in 2019 by the Mastercard Foundation and is currently active in 12 countries across Africa. The programme targets critical gaps in kindergarten through to grade 12 education, higher education, and vocational training.