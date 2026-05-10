Tema Mayor Supports Bece Candidates

Source: Augustin Mawutor Egbenya

Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Hon. Ebi Bright has distributed mathematical sets to 3,680 students preparing for the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination. Her initiative aims to ensure that no student lacks the necessary tools during the exams. The distribution exercise was led by Hon. Godsway Franklin Kwaku Ashiboi, Assembly Member and Chairman of the Education Sub-Committee, alongside other Assembly members.

Hon. Godsway explained that both private and public school students benefited from the gesture, emphasizing that the mayor expects nothing in return except excellent results. He noted that some students often cite the lack of instruments as a reason for not sitting the exams, which motivated the mayor to act. In collaboration with Emitech Foundation, she is also organizing free computer classes for all 3,680 candidates after the exams to prepare them for senior high school.

Students from both private and public schools expressed gratitude to Hon. Ebi Bright, with some also thanking President John Dramani Mahama for the support. They pledged to make their teachers, the mayor, and the nation proud. Assembly Member Hon. Francis Mensah Normeshie of Oninku Electoral Area praised the mayor’s leadership, highlighting her role as the first female to hold the position since 1992 and encouraging female students to aspire to high office.

He further advised parents and students to embrace educational opportunities, avoid negative influences, and take their studies seriously, reminding them that they are the future leaders of the country.