Tang Hong Re-Elected President of Ghana Association of Chinese Societies

Tang Hong, Chief Executive Officer of Caitec Group and founder of Tang Palace Hotel, has been re-elected President of the Ghana Association of Chinese Societies, reaffirming his influence and leadership within the Chinese business community in Ghana.

The historic re-election took place at a colorful ceremony on Saturday, reaffirming Tang Hong’s unmatched dominance and enduring popularity within Ghana’s influential Chinese community.

His continuous leadership over an unprecedented period has made him one of the most recognizable foreign business figures in Ghana’s economic landscape.

Widely regarded as the face of the Chinese business community in Ghana, Tang Hong has over the years transformed the Association into a strong diplomatic and business bridge connecting Chinese investors, the Chinese Embassy, Ghanaian authorities, and local business partners.

Beyond hospitality and commerce, the business magnate has played a strategic role in deepening Ghana-China relations through trade promotion, investment advocacy, and humanitarian support.

Under his stewardship, the Association has spearheaded several charitable interventions, including donations to the Ghana Police Service and fundraising support for victims affected by regional conflicts and displacement crises.

As Chairman of the Ghana Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Tang Hong has consistently championed responsible business conduct among Chinese investors, urging members to respect Ghanaian laws while strengthening partnerships with local enterprises.

Industry observers say his re-election signals stability and continuity at a time when Chinese investments continue to play a major role in sectors such as mining, agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and hospitality across Ghana.

With a growing number of Chinese nationals currently living and working in Ghana, Tang Hong’s influence stretches far beyond boardrooms.

To many within the community, he remains not only a business leader but also a diplomatic symbol of Chinese-Ghanaian cooperation and economic transformation.

1 Ghana Association of Chinese Societies- Tang Hong President

2 Sentuo Group XU NINGQUAN Executive President

3.Zhou Senlin Honorary President

4.LIN YEHAO-Ghana Overseas Chinese (Fujian) Industry & Commerce Federation Association of Chinese Federation Executive Vice President

5.Greenhouse GAO JIAN Executive Vice President

6. China-Ghana Traders’ Chamber of Commerce Zheng Shengli Executive Vice President

7 Ghana Wenzhou Chamber of Commerce Wang Zhe Executive Vice President

8 Ghana Shandong Federation of Industry and Commerce Zhang Dongjun Vice President

9 Ghana Anhui General Chamber of Commerce Tang Wei Vice President

10. Ghana Canton-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Chen Jiehua Vice President

11 Ghana Hebei Chamber of Commerce Zhang XiufengVice President

12 Northeast China Chamber of Commerce Yan Liquan Vice President

13 Ghana China Guangxi Association Li Weiming Vice President

14 Hunan Chamber of Commerce in Ghana Zhao Wenjun Vice President

15 Ghana Yiwu Chamber of Commerce Wu Junning Vice President

16 Ghana China Women’s Federation Zhong Yongxiu Vice President

17 Ghana Sichuan-Chongqing Chamber of Commerce Jiang Sihong Vice President

18 Ghana China Mining Association Wang Jinquan Vice President

19 Ghana China Fisheries Association Wang Guoliang Vice President

20 Sunda Group Ye Wei Vice President

21 Ghana Keda Ceramics Li Wei Vice President

22 Empire Cement Zhou Yaoguang Vice President

23 Hongdesheng Group Chen Zhenhui Vice President

24 China State Hualong Zhang Xiang Vice President

25 TsingTao Hotel Wang Yue Vice President

26 Chinese Acupucture Clinic Xiao Kejia Vice President

27 Wire mesh manufacturing and trading Ghana ltd Gao Chaoli Vice President

28 Nanyang International Nan Cunping Vice President

29 Ghana Chinese Golf Association Wang Shu Vice President

30 Han Palace Shen Hanming Vice President/Secretary-General

31 Mandarin Restaurant Hao Shuai Deputy Secretary-General

32 Yuecheng Travel Agency Chen Jianhua Executive Member

33 Glass Palace Jiang Wenjie Deputy Secretary-General

34 Caitec Group Sun Haihai Deputy Secretary-General

35 Yang Weiqiang Legal consultant

36 Lianhua Brothers (Ghana ) Co., Ltd. Yang Fuhai Executive Committee

37 Gold TV Zhou Xu Executive Committee

38 Ghana Chinese Media Wang Guodong Executive Committee

39 Chinese Medical team Executive Committee

40 Confucius Institute of University of Cape Coast Executive Committee

41 Confucius Institute of Kumasi Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Executive Committee

42 Confucius Institute of the University of Ghana Executive Committee