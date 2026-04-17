Taves Strips Back and Goes Deep on Tender New Single

Nigerian singer-songwriter Taves has released “Isn’t It Beautiful,” a quietly powerful new single that trades the energy of his recent Popstar Era anthems for something far more intimate and reflective.

Produced by Arieenati and godOmarr, the track examines the “white lies” people tell to be accepted, and the deeper fear of being truly seen by someone they love. The warm, unhurried production creates space for Taves to operate at his most emotionally unguarded, recalling the melodic sensitivity that made his breakout record “Folake” such a standout.

Born Toluwanimi Aluko and raised in Ibadan, the 21-year-old artist signed to BNXN’s To Your Ears Entertainment label after a viral cover of the rapper’s “For Days” caught the original singer’s attention. Since then, his ascent has been deliberate and consistent. He was named Apple Music Rising Ambassador, earned Billboard’s African Rookie of the Month recognition in March 2025, and received a Headies nomination for Rookie of the Year.

“Isn’t It Beautiful” arrives as part of an active release stretch building toward his forthcoming album POPSTAR, and it signals that Taves is as comfortable slowing things down as he is commanding a dancefloor. In a musical landscape dominated by momentum and volume, the track earns its quiet by being utterly genuine.