Peugeot and Dangote Launch New 3008 and 5008 Production in Nigeria

Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN) has begun assembling the new generation Peugeot 3008 and 5008 models at its greenfield plant in Kaduna, northern Nigeria, with the first vehicles expected to go on sale next month.

The announcement, made on Friday April 17, 2026, extends the brand’s locally assembled lineup, which already includes the Peugeot Landtrek pickup. Both models will be offered in Allure and GT trim levels, powered by a 1.6-litre THP petrol engine producing 163 hp and paired with a six-speed EAT6 automatic transmission.

Michael Whitfield, Stellantis Managing Director for South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa, framed the expansion in regional industrial terms. “Nigeria is one of the two biggest economies in Africa and helping create a local and sustainable automotive industry is part of the actualisation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). We are happy to continue the work with Dangote Industries and believe the arrival of the new products will cater to the needs of our Nigerian customers,” he said.

DPAN Commercial Director Umar Kaita pointed to the brand’s deep historical roots in the Nigerian market. “Peugeot was a household name in Nigeria from the 1940s to the 1980s and this local production will see the re-emergence of the Peugeot Lion in the Nigerian landscape once again,” he said.

DPAN was established six years ago as a joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Peugeot, a flagship brand within the Stellantis portfolio. The Kaduna plant, built four years ago, operates at a daily capacity of 120 vehicles across two shifts and has a stated annual production target of 44,000 units. The venture also counts the Kaduna, Plateau, and Kebbi state governments among its shareholders.

The Kaduna facility represents one of two active French automotive partnerships in Nigeria. A second initiative pairs Renault with distributor Coscharis Group for the local co-production of the Logan sedan, part of a broader push by French manufacturers to rebuild their presence in what was once one of their dominant African markets.

Peugeot was once synonymous with private and official transport across Nigeria, but its foothold eroded through the 1990s and 2000s under a combination of economic headwinds, policy inconsistency, and the rapid growth of cheaper Asian vehicle imports. The revival through DPAN represents a structural bet on Nigeria’s long-term automotive market, which remains the continent’s largest by vehicle consumption.

Stellantis said it will provide further details on the commercial launch ahead of the models going on sale.