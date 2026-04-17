Tanzania Cancels 40 Mining Licences, Warns More Revocations Coming

Tanzania has cancelled 40 mineral exploration licences and placed 43 others on notice, in a sweeping enforcement action that signals a harder line on speculative licence holding across one of East Africa’s most resource-rich economies.

Minister of Minerals Anthony Mavunde announced the decision at a news conference in the capital, Dodoma, on April 15, 2026, saying it followed repeated non-compliance despite prior warnings and grace periods granted to licence holders.

A ministry assessment found that several licence holders were sitting on large tracts of land without undertaking exploration activities, failing to pay required fees, and ignoring obligations related to local content and community development. The revoked licences cover an estimated 900 square kilometres of land now freed up for redistribution.

Licences Return to the State

The cancelled licences will be returned to the state and reallocated under the “Mining for a Brighter Tomorrow” programme, targeting small-scale miners, capable investors, and designated groups to boost inclusive participation in the sector.

The crackdown is not over. An additional 43 licences, covering 40 exploration blocks and three medium-scale mining operations, were issued default notices on April 10, 2026. Their holders have 30 days to rectify identified violations or face cancellation.

Mavunde was direct in his assessment of the situation. He said the government will not tolerate negligence that hinders the development of the mining sector and the broader economy.

A Digital System to Automate Future Enforcement

Beyond the immediate revocations, Tanzania is preparing a structural shift in how it governs mineral licences. Mavunde announced that the government is finalising a digital platform that will manage all stages of exploration licences from issuance to reporting and enforcement, without direct human intervention. The system will automatically track quarterly reports, issue penalties, and revoke licences where conditions are not met.

Once operational, the minister said licence cancellations will no longer require a public announcement, as the system will handle revocations automatically, send compliance reminders, and generate default notices. The move marks a significant step toward removing discretion and political interference from mineral administration.

Licence Hoarding and Illegal Mining

Authorities said licence hoarding has fuelled disputes and contributed to the rise of illegal mining, commonly seen during gold rush incidents in different parts of the country. Mavunde raised concern over recurring gold rush incidents where large groups of informal miners flock to newly discovered deposits, warning that unregulated mining poses safety hazards, environmental risks, disease outbreaks, and conflicts with licensed operators.

The action reflects a wider pattern across Africa, where governments are moving to ensure that exploration rights translate into actual production and economic returns rather than sitting dormant in the hands of investors awaiting future value gains. For Tanzania, home to gold deposits and the rare gemstone tanzanite, closing the gap between licences held and resources developed has become a central pillar of its mining policy.