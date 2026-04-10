TAGG Declares Industrial Action Over ‘Disruptive’ Publican AI System at Ports

The Traders Advocacy Group Ghana has announced a nationwide industrial action, calling on importers, freight forwarders, and allied stakeholders to suspend operations at Ghana’s ports over what it describes as the “catastrophic impact” of the Publican AI customs system.

In a strongly worded statement, TAGG demanded the immediate suspension and review of the system, accusing it of severely disrupting trading activities and placing unbearable financial pressure on businesses.

Allegations of Excessive Charges and Delays

According to TAGG, the Publican AI system has introduced:

Excessive and unsustainable duty assessments based on what it calls flawed AI-generated valuations

Persistent delays in cargo valuation and clearance processes

Escalating demurrage and rent charges on goods stuck at ports

The group further criticised the lack of a clear and accessible appeals mechanism, leaving traders with limited options to challenge disputed valuations.

Concerns Over Legality and Management

TAGG also raised concerns about the legal basis of the system, alleging that it is being managed by TRUEDARE Investment Limited, a firm it claims lacks the necessary expertise to handle such a critical national platform.

The group insists that the system’s implementation has not only disrupted trade but also undermined confidence in Ghana’s customs processes.

Strike Action Announced

In response, TAGG has directed:

Importers to wear red armbands as a sign of protest

Freight forwarders and agents to lay down tools at all ports and entry points

The industrial action is scheduled to take place from Monday, April 13 to Friday, April 17, 2026, in a bid to draw national attention to the issue.

Demands to Government

TAGG is calling on authorities to:

Immediately suspend the Publican AI system pending a comprehensive review

Restore transparent and predictable customs valuation practices

Introduce urgent financial relief measures to ease the burden on traders

Legal Action Initiated

The group confirmed it has already initiated legal proceedings against the relevant authorities, signaling a potential escalation of the dispute if concerns are not addressed promptly.

Commitment to Engagement

Despite the planned industrial action, TAGG says it remains open to dialogue but insists it will “relentlessly defend the survival of Ghanaian businesses.”

The outcome of the standoff is expected to have significant implications for trade flows and port operations across the country in the coming days.