T-Bills Lead GFIM as Friday Session Processes GH¢1.84 Billion

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM) processed a total of GH¢1.84 billion across 625 transactions on Friday, April 10, 2026, as Treasury bills dominated activity while Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) bonds saw significant demand in the secondary market.

Treasury bills (T-bills) accounted for the largest share of the day’s business, recording GH¢1.17 billion across 539 transactions. The most actively traded instrument was a 364-day bill maturing March 15, 2027, which alone generated GH¢616.28 million across just two transactions, closing at a price of GH¢91.45 per GH¢100 face value.

DDEP bonds were the second most active segment, with GH¢458.36 million changing hands in 29 trades. The 2023-GC-6 bond maturing February 10, 2032 led DDEP activity with GH¢244.85 million across 12 transactions, closing at a yield of 13.22 percent. The 2023-GC-1 bond maturing February 16, 2027 followed with GH¢147.55 million in six trades, closing at 9.97 percent.

The sell and buyback segment recorded GH¢191.19 million across 27 transactions. The most active instrument in that segment was the 2023-GC-2 bond maturing February 15, 2028, which generated GH¢125.41 million across eight trades at a yield of 11.36 percent.

New Government of Ghana (GoG) bonds recorded modest activity, with the recently listed 7-year bond maturing March 29, 2033 trading GH¢5.35 million across nine transactions. The bond closed at a yield of 12.17 percent and a price of GH¢101.54 per GH¢100 face value.

Corporate bonds contributed GH¢8.82 million across 21 transactions. Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) securities drove the segment, with the bond maturing August 28, 2028 recording GH¢5.27 million across 13 deals at a closing price of GH¢103.52. The COCOBOD bond maturing August 31, 2026 added GH¢3.55 million in eight transactions.

Old GoG bonds recorded no trades on the day.