SYNE Wins UNICEF StartUp Lab Artificial Intelligence Hackathon for Inclusive Learning



The UNICEF StartUp Lab, in collaboration with KOICA, MEST Africa, GCB Bank PLC, and DevCongress, has announced TEAM SYNE as the winner of its AI for Inclusive Learning Hackathon.

The winning team claimed the top spot for their innovative solution: an inclusive, AI-powered learning platform.

This platform is specifically designed to close communication divides and enhance educational access for children with hearing and visually impaired difficulties through gamification, structured learning, and progress tracking.

The theme for the 2025 Hackathon, “AI for Inclusive Learning,” challenged participants to harness artificial intelligence and assistive technologies to support learners with speech and communication difficulties.

In Ghana, learners with non-standard speech or speech-related challenges face significant barriers in classroom participation and social interaction, often limiting their access to quality education.

The Hackathon invited innovators to develop AI solutions that could digitise and enhance the Harmonised Ghanaian Sign Language (GSL) Dictionary, transforming it into a dynamic, interactive tool that promotes consistency, accessibility, and engagement in learning.

The UNICEF StartUp Lab Hackathon is a unique initiative that engages Ghana’s startup ecosystem to develop innovative solutions to the most pressing challenges affecting children and young people. By bringing together developers, designers, and innovators, the Hackathon aims to identify critical education challenges, provide a platform for rapid prototyping, and foster collaboration and knowledge sharing, while recognising and rewarding solutions with the potential for meaningful impact.

Participants were tasked with developing solutions that are accessible to all learners, including those from low-resource backgrounds, user-friendly for learners with varying technical skills, accurate in interpreting and translating Ghanaian Sign Language, scalable for future growth, sustainable over time, and culturally sensitive to Ghanaian language and educational contexts. By addressing these challenges, the Hackathon sought to foster an inclusive educational environment where learners with speech difficulties can actively participate and thrive.

“At UNICEF, we believe every child has the right to learn and thrive. In Ghana, with 8% of the population living with disabilities, inclusion is not optional—it is urgent. Through initiatives like the UNICEF StartUp Lab, we are harnessing technology and innovation to remove barriers, unlock potential, and ensure that children with communication difficulties are not just present in classrooms, but active participants. This Hackathon challenges innovators to create AI-powered tools that make learning accessible, interactive, and inclusive for every child.”

— Joseph Wei Du, Chief Education Officer, UNICEF Ghana

The Hackathon began with an opening ceremony featuring addresses from key partners, including representatives from UNICEF, KOICA, MEST Africa, DevCongress, GCB Bank PLC, the Ghana National Association of the Deaf, the Special Education Division of the Ghana Education Service (GES), and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations. The judges for the hackathon included: Mr Joseph Du (UNICEF Education Specialist), Mr Robert Gariba (SpED), Mr Archibold DeGraft Acquah (GFDO), Richard Doku (GNAD), William Ofori Boadu and Frank Yaw Addae-Aboagye (GCB Bank PLC), and Stefan Frolich(DevCongress).

“We are really impressed with what is happening here, and it aligns perfectly with our ESG goals and our drive to be the bank of the future. This is truly exciting,” William Ofori Boadu, Head of Digital Ecosystems, GCB Bank PLC, said as he expressed his admiration at the solutions presented at the hackathon.

Participating Teams

Following a rigorous application process, 10 innovative teams were selected to participate in the hackathon. These teams, chosen for their diversity of skills and compelling solution concepts, include:

● Syne

● Twilight

● HAndi AI

● ReformX

● Creative Inc

● SigNova

● Synnora

● Team SignumAI

● Team Signify

● Hestia

Winners

● Syne – 1st Place ($2,600)

● SigNova – 2nd Place ($1,600)

● Twilight – 3rd Place ($1,100)

Other prize categories, including Best AI Implementation, People’s Choice Award, Best Cultural Integration and Most Accessible Solution were won by Twilight, Hestia, ReformX and HAndi AI, respectively.

The Need for Inclusive Learning in Ghana

The success of the hackathon directly addresses a major hurdle in Ghana’s educational landscape: the lack of standardised, dynamic tools for GSL communication. While the creation of the Harmonised GSL dictionary was a crucial step, its static format limits widespread adoption. By fostering innovation in AI, the UNICEF StartUp Lab ensures that GSL is integrated into classrooms, digital platforms, and assistive technologies, fostering a more inclusive and equitable educational system across the country.

About the UNICEF StartUp Lab

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across more than 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

About MEST Africa

Established in 2008 as the non‑profit arm of Meltwater, the Meltwater Foundation drives job creation and economic growth in Africa through software entrepreneurship. Headquartered in Accra, Ghana, the Foundation’s Entrepreneurial Support Organisation—MEST—delivers a full-time, in-person intensive tech‑entrepreneurship training to emerging talent from more than 22 African countries and provides early‑stage investment to promising ventures. To extend this impact, the Foundation launched MESTx, a suite of collaborative programs designed and delivered with like‑minded partners to expand digital‑skills training and startup acceleration across the continent. Since its inception, the Meltwater Foundation has trained 2,000+ entrepreneurs and invested in 90+ startups across the continent—fueling innovation, creating jobs, and shaping Africa’s next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

About GCB Bank



GCB Bank PLC is a leading player in Ghana’s banking industry, with 184 branches, 340 ATMs and a host of banking agents spread across the length and breadth of the country. As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB Bank has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sector,s including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce and others. The Bank has transformed itself into one of Ghana’s most modern banks in terms of its financial intermediation capabilities, including digital payment platforms and consequently strengthened its corporate reputation both at home and abroad. The Bank’s relationship with its stakeholders is delivered on a platform of trust, support and collaboration and anchored through its brand promise, “Your Bank for Life”.

About DevCongress

DevCongress is a vibrant community of tech enthusiasts, developers, and innovators dedicated to fostering a culture of learning, collaboration, and growth in the technology sector. With a membership of over 6000 members, our mission is to empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of technology. As a household name associated with quality, trustworthy and curious engineers, we are on a mission to instill high technical capacity amongst all members, and equip them with the skills to be top quality engineers wherever they find themselves.