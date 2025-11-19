University Primary School (now University Basic School) is proudly celebrating 70 years of excellence

Since its establishment in 1955, University Primary School has been dedicated to nurturing young minds that have gone on to shape Ghana’s story. Over the past seven decades, we have remained committed to academic excellence and nation-building. We invite you to join us for the launch of our 70th anniversary celebrations on Saturday, 22nd November, at the forecourt of the school premises.

Theme: Nurturing Minds, Shaping Ghana’s Future

We are honored to welcome the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana as our Guest of Honour, along with our esteemed Chairperson and other distinguished guests.

Other activities for the 70th Anniversary Celebration include *

– *Teach a Class (Coaching & Mentoring Program) –January 2026

– Alumni Health Walk & Intersection Games – March 2026

– Academic Seminars – June 2026

– Drama and Dinner Night – August 2026

– Anniversary Durbar – 15th or 22nd August 2026

– Thanksgiving Service – August 2026

Contact for further enquiries

Naa: 0249358111

Ofosua: 0548246434

Stay tuned for more updates on your alumni year group platforms.

Thank you.

70th Anniversary Publicity Team