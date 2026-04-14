Suspect Claims He Was “Testing” a Car After Being Caught Tampering With It

A man was overpowered and beaten by an angry crowd at the Ashaiman-Zenu Container Junction in the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday, after residents caught him allegedly attempting to steal a parked vehicle in broad daylight.

Eyewitnesses said they grew suspicious after observing the suspect tampering with the car. Within minutes, a crowd gathered, confronted him, and subjected him to a severe beating before he could flee.

In a video circulating widely on social media, the suspect is seen pleading with onlookers and insisting he was only “testing the car” and had no intention of stealing it. His explanation drew little sympathy from the crowd.

It remains unclear whether police were called to the scene or whether the suspect was handed over to authorities. The owner of the vehicle has not been publicly identified.

The incident reflects a persistent pattern of mob justice in Ghana, where suspected criminals are frequently beaten by communities before law enforcement can intervene. Rights groups have repeatedly warned that such actions risk the lives of suspects and undermine the criminal justice system.