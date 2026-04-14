Napoli Owner Demands Shorter Matches and Sin-Bins to Save Football

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has called for sweeping changes to the laws of football, warning that the sport risks losing younger audiences permanently if governing bodies fail to modernise the game.

Speaking to The Athletic from his home in Beverly Hills, the 76-year-old outlined three specific reforms he believes are essential to keep football competitive in an era of digital entertainment and shrinking attention spans.

His first proposal would see match duration cut from 90 minutes to 50, played across two 25-minute halves of effective playing time, modelled on the basketball format used in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Under his system, time would stop whenever play is interrupted, eliminating the current practice of referee-discretionary stoppage time. He also wants players who feign injury to be immediately removed from the field.

De Laurentiis’ second reform targets the disciplinary system. He would scrap yellow and red cards entirely, replacing them with temporary suspensions similar to rugby’s sin-bin model. A bookable offence would result in a five-minute absence, while a sending-off offence would mean 20 minutes off the pitch.

His third proposal addresses goalscoring. He argued that matches currently produce too few goals to excite modern fans and called for a significant revision of the offside rule to give attacking players more margin when through on goal.

“The new generation is our gold,” De Laurentiis said. “If we don’t please them, we will die. You will not have the same participation as you had in the last 100 years.”

Napoli currently sit second in Serie A with 66 points from 32 matches, trailing leaders Inter Milan by nine points with six games remaining and no longer in contention for either the Coppa Italia or the UEFA Champions League.

De Laurentiis has a history of provocative proposals on football governance. He has previously called for Serie A to be reduced to 16 teams, demanded that FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) and UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) share more revenue with clubs, and argued that players over the age of 23 should be barred from international duty to protect club assets.