Stonebwoy Delayed BHIMFEST Performance to Accommodate Stranded Fans

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy deliberately postponed his stage appearance at the recent BHIMFEST 2025 to ensure fans struggling with ticket redemption issues could access the venue, according to his Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng explained during a podcast interview that persistent ticketing challenges made it impractical for the performer to begin at the scheduled 10 PM time on December 24. Ticket holders were still attempting to enter the Accra Sports Stadium well into the early morning hours, creating a dilemma for organizers balancing punctuality against fairness.

People were still at the gate around 3 AM trying to redeem their tickets, Boateng disclosed. This situation formed part of the reason Stonebwoy couldn’t perform at the time he assured attendees. The artist and his team had prepared early and remained mindful of the overall program structure, knowing an immediate start would extend the show deep into the following morning.

Stonebwoy was worried and fully aware of the difficulties surrounding ticket redemption, according to his spokesperson. Beginning the show at 10 PM while some people remained outside would have been unfair to those experiencing access problems. The decision to wait reflected respect for fans who had purchased tickets expecting to witness the full performance.

He decided to wait so that they wouldn’t feel left out after buying the ticket or miss watching him perform, which was exactly why they used their money to buy the tickets, Boateng stated. The team deployed personnel on the ground to monitor the situation before making the final call. Anything could have happened with the system, prompting Stonebwoy to wait so attendees would receive the complete show experience they paid for.

The ticketing complications stemmed primarily from last minute purchases that overwhelmed the digital platform. Everyone was trying to buy the tickets at the last minute, causing the system to jam, Boateng revealed. Several complaints reached her directly via social media during the event. She directed some patrons to Parliament House as an alternative redemption location.

Boateng stressed that early ticket purchases would have prevented much of the congestion. She had actively campaigned for people to buy tickets early to prevent these challenges, noting that those who waited until the last minute faced the most significant difficulties accessing the venue.

She also warned fans against publicly displaying their tickets after purchase, describing it as a common but costly mistake. Some people get too excited after buying their tickets and show them to someone or post online to demonstrate they’ve bought their ticket, she explained. Others can then redeem the ticket using the publicly visible information. When the original purchaser arrives at the venue to redeem the ticket, they’re informed it has already been redeemed, leading them to believe the problem originated with organizers.

The 10th edition of BHIMFEST drew approximately 40,000 fans to the Accra Sports Stadium on December 24, marking a milestone celebration of Stonebwoy’s musical journey and the BHIM movement. The concert, initially scheduled for December 26 before being moved to Christmas Eve, stood apart from numerous December entertainment events through its production quality, artist lineup, and overall execution.

One GhanaWeb review noted that tight security and seamless organization characterized the venue setup, with each ticket type having its designated entry path. The abundance of courteous security personnel ensured safety and order. However, this positive assessment appears to contrast sharply with the experiences of fans caught in the redemption bottleneck outside the stadium gates.

Stonebwoy made a grand entrance emerging from beneath the stage in an immaculate white suit accented with gold horn elements and a projected golden crown, opening with “Send Dem a Prayer” from his Toucher album. The theatrical presentation drew deafening roars from the crowd as he leaned into his reggae and dancehall foundations, backed by a full live band.

The concert featured performances from Ghanaian artists including DopeNation, D Cryme, Praye, and LalixLola, with international musician Mr P, formerly of P-Square, making a surprise appearance that thrilled the audience. Stonebwoy later returned dressed entirely in black, accompanied by Incredible Zigi and the Afrozigi dance crew for another outstanding set.

Despite the production’s overall success, minor operational hiccups emerged beyond the ticket redemption crisis. Some attendees felt the event overpromised and underdelivered in certain aspects, while VIP and VVIP ticket holders complained about limited access to facilities such as washrooms. The timing improvements compared to other shows didn’t fully offset these logistical shortcomings.

Boateng issued an apology on behalf of Stonebwoy to anyone who experienced issues redeeming their tickets, insisting the problems were not intentional. The team has taken all suggestions on board and will consider them for next year’s edition, she confirmed. Looking ahead to future events, she urged Ghanaians to purchase tickets early when sales begin to avoid overwhelming the internet infrastructure.

The incident highlights persistent challenges facing Ghana’s entertainment industry as it scales major events. While BHIMFEST successfully sold out the 40,000 capacity stadium, demonstrating strong demand for quality local productions, the redemption failures exposed vulnerabilities in ticketing infrastructure and crowd management systems.

Digital ticketing platforms offer advantages over physical tickets, including reduced fraud risk and easier verification. However, these benefits evaporate when systems cannot handle surge demand during final hours before major events. The jamming Boateng described suggests either inadequate server capacity or poor load distribution across the redemption infrastructure.

The Parliament House alternative redemption location provided some relief, though fans already gathered at the Accra Sports Stadium would have faced difficult choices about leaving the venue to try another location versus waiting for the original entry point to resume functioning. Those who left risked losing their positions in queues or missing portions of the show.

Stonebwoy’s decision to delay his performance demonstrated artist accountability toward paying customers. Many performers facing similar circumstances might have proceeded with scheduled start times, reasoning that technical difficulties fell outside their control. His choice to wait, though it extended an already late program, prioritized inclusive participation over rigid schedule adherence.

The strategy carried risks. Extended waiting periods test audience patience and energy levels, particularly when atmospheric conditions inside venues become uncomfortable. Stonebwoy gambled that fans would prefer delayed access to the full show over punctual commencement with significant numbers locked outside. Post event reactions suggest this calculation proved correct for most attendees.

The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) had supported BHIM Music Group Limited, the concert’s organizers, as part of the December in GH initiative promoting creative arts and entertainment sectors. GTA Chief Executive Officer Maame Efua Houadjeto emphasized the collaboration’s role in amplifying creative arts as a major tourism pillar, creating opportunities that unite Ghanaians and attract visitors experiencing local culture, music, and hospitality.

This official backing raised expectations for professional execution across all operational aspects. While the artistic production met international standards, the ticketing failures undermined Ghana’s positioning as a destination capable of smoothly hosting large scale entertainment events. Future December in GH programming will need stronger technical infrastructure to match creative ambitions.

The incident also raises questions about communication between ticketing platforms and event organizers. Did BHIM Music Group Limited receive real time data about redemption volumes and system performance? Were contingency plans activated when bottlenecks became apparent? How many patrons ultimately gained entry versus those who abandoned attempts after hours of frustration?

Boateng’s comments about people posting tickets online revealing redemption codes points to consumer education gaps. Many ticket purchasers don’t understand that barcode information allows anyone to claim their access rights. Event organizers typically warn against sharing such details, but these cautions often go unheeded amid excitement about attending popular shows.

The warning about early purchases resonates beyond this specific event. Ghana’s entertainment calendar features numerous high profile concerts during December, with multiple artists scheduling shows on the same dates. Fans frequently delay purchase decisions while weighing options, then rush to secure tickets once choosing their preferred events. This behavior pattern creates predictable surges that platforms should anticipate and accommodate.

BHIMFEST has evolved from its inaugural edition at Tema Sports Stadium on May 1, 2015, into a signature event on Ghana’s entertainment calendar. The 10th anniversary celebration represented both artistic triumph and operational learning opportunity. Stonebwoy’s sold out stadium performance demonstrated his sustained commercial appeal and artistic growth, while the redemption crisis highlighted areas requiring improvement before the 2026 edition.

The artiste used the occasion to celebrate his fans, noting via social media that though they represent the silent majority, they embody excellence, discipline and honor in their representation of Ghana. He suggested they had earned bragging rights for selling out a paid concert at the forty thousand capacity venue, distinguishing this achievement from free events that inflate attendance figures without demonstrating genuine commercial demand.

Industry observers view BHIMFEST 2025 as raising the bar for production quality at Ghanaian concerts. The full live band, sophisticated lighting design, theatrical staging elements, and curated artist lineup reflected international standards rarely seen at local shows. This elevated approach challenges other promoters to match or exceed these benchmarks rather than accepting mediocrity as inevitable for domestic productions.

Whether future editions can maintain this artistic standard while resolving operational weaknesses will determine BHIMFEST’s long term trajectory. Stonebwoy’s willingness to acknowledge shortcomings through his PRO, coupled with commitments to implement feedback, suggests openness to continuous improvement rather than defensive posturing about past successes.

For Ghana’s entertainment industry, the event offers both inspiration and cautionary lessons. Artistic excellence alone cannot guarantee satisfactory customer experiences when supporting infrastructure fails. Balancing creative vision with operational rigor remains the ongoing challenge for promoters aspiring to compete regionally and internationally.