Court Remands 31 Suspects Over Apamprama Forest Reserve Invasion

A court has denied bail to 28 Chinese nationals and three Ghanaians arrested for allegedly invading the Apamprama Forest Reserve in the Ashanti Region, ordering them held in police custody until January 12, 2026.

The Bekwai Circuit Court, presided over by Isaac Apeatu, remanded the suspects following their appearance on Thursday without taking their pleas. Prosecutor Detective Inspector Eric Twum informed the court that investigations remain ongoing and the large number of suspects involved requires additional time to compile facts and supporting documents.

The prosecutor opposed bail applications, citing the seriousness of the case. Defence lawyer Prince Andrew Akawole applied for bail on behalf of all the accused, arguing that the suspects arrived in Ghana on December 27, 2025, and cannot speak English or Twi, which he suggested reduces the risk they would abscond. He added that individuals of good standing were willing to act as sureties for the accused, who include one woman.

Judge Apeatu ruled that the nature of the alleged offences and the penalties they attract made it inappropriate to grant bail at this stage. The suspects were arrested by officials from the Forestry Commission following what authorities described as an unlawful incursion into the protected forest reserve.

The Rapid Response team of the Forestry Commission apprehended the group in Compartment 17 of the Apamprama Forest Reserve near the Obeng ne Obeng community. Officers discovered the miners had pitched camp in the forest under the pretext of having been granted a permit to conduct a reclamation exercise, a tactic the Commission notes has become increasingly common in recent forest invasions.

Investigations revealed that an individual identified as Alhassan facilitated the group’s entry into the reserve, organizing the miners’ access to the protected area. The operation involved Rapid Response team members drawn from Bekwai, Nkawie, Mankranso, and Dunkwa, underscoring what officials describe as a coordinated regional effort to combat illegal mining activities.

During the raid, officers immobilized four temporary structures erected within the forest and seized one pickup truck, one Foton mini truck, and one generator believed to have been intended for mining operations. The Forestry Commission disclosed that approximately 50 percent of the Apamprama Forest Reserve has already suffered severe degradation from repeated incursions.

The reserve covers 36.28 square kilometers situated in Amansie Central and West districts in the Ashanti Region. It serves as a watershed for the Oda River, one of Ghana’s major rivers, and provides drinking water to communities downstream including the Obuasi Municipality. The forest harbors diverse biodiversity, making its protection critical for environmental sustainability.

Forestry Commission officials expressed alarm at the pace of environmental destruction. Regional Manager Clement Omari previously told reporters that the level of destruction, especially in the Apamprama Forest Reserve, is horrible and requires urgent intervention. Deputy Chief Executive Martha Kwayie led taskforce members during site visits to assess the damage caused by illegal mining operations.

The arrests add to growing national concern over persistent destruction of forest lands despite intensified enforcement efforts. Barbara Mawunyefia, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, disclosed in October 2025 that close to 1,500 people engaged in illegal mining had been arrested from the beginning of the year, with approximately 60 being Chinese nationals caught in various parts of the country.

The December 29 operation in Apamprama occurred alongside other anti illegal mining activities across Ghana. The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) conducted simultaneous raids at Akyem Abodom in the Eastern Region, a known hotspot for unlicensed mining. That operation resulted in arrests of five Chinese nationals found actively mining and washing mineral materials directly into the Birim River.

NAIMOS taskforce members immobilized two excavators discovered at the Birim River site while seizing a Toyota Hilux pickup and a Toyota Land Cruiser allegedly used by suspects. The coordinated operations reflect government efforts to address illegal mining comprehensively across multiple regions simultaneously.

Illegal mining, locally known as galamsey, continues devastating Ghana’s forests and water bodies despite government bans on small scale mining in protected areas. The activities accelerate deforestation, pollute water sources, and destroy ecosystems that support local communities. Environmental activists have repeatedly called for harsher penalties and more consistent enforcement to deter illegal operators.

The Forestry Commission maintains it remains on high alert following recent arrests and has reiterated calls for suspects to be fully prosecuted. Officials argue that decisive punishment is necessary to deter future encroachments into forest reserves. The Commission believes lenient treatment of previous offenders has emboldened others to continue illegal activities.

The challenge of language barriers raised by the defence lawyer highlights complications in prosecuting foreign nationals involved in illegal mining. Many Chinese suspects arrested in similar operations claim they were hired as workers without full understanding of local laws or environmental regulations. Prosecutors typically counter that ignorance of the law does not excuse violations, particularly when operations involve sophisticated equipment and organization.

The case will return to the Bekwai Circuit Court on January 12, when prosecutors expect to provide updated information about their investigation. The court will then determine whether to continue remanding suspects or proceed with formal charges. Given the judge’s comments about the seriousness of the alleged offences, significant penalties could await convicted individuals.

Forest reserves across the Ashanti Region have experienced escalating pressure from illegal miners despite government crackdowns. The Oda River Forest Reserve, another prime production forest in the area, has similarly suffered from unlawful incursions. Previous operations in both Apamprama and Oda reserves have resulted in seizures of excavators, pumping machines, and temporary structures used by illegal operators.

Some enforcement actions have involved destroying seized equipment to prevent its reuse. In earlier operations, teams led by Bekwai District Manager Rexford Twum Damoah burned down mining equipment including 12 excavators, 12 heavy duty pumping machines, and wooden makeshift housing structures belonging to illegal miners. These aggressive tactics aim to make operations economically unviable for potential violators.

The environmental consequences extend beyond immediate forest loss. Mining activities contaminate water sources with mercury and other chemicals used in gold extraction processes. Communities dependent on affected rivers face health risks from consuming polluted water. Agricultural lands suffer degradation when mining operations expand beyond forest boundaries into farmlands.

The January 12 court date will provide more clarity about the specific charges facing the 31 suspects and the evidence prosecutors have compiled. The Forestry Commission hopes this case will establish legal precedents that strengthen future prosecutions of forest reserve invaders. Commission officials believe consistent court action is essential for changing the calculus that currently makes illegal mining attractive despite occasional arrests.

The arrest of one woman among the Chinese nationals adds an unusual dimension to the case. Most illegal mining operations apprehended in Ghana involve predominantly male workers. Her presence and role in the alleged operation will likely emerge during trial proceedings if the case advances beyond the remand stage.

Defence lawyer Akawole faces challenges mounting effective bail arguments when clients cannot communicate directly with the court. Translation services will prove essential as the case proceeds, both for ensuring defendants understand proceedings and for allowing them to provide testimony. The cost and logistics of securing competent translators add complexity to an already difficult legal situation.

The timing of the arrests, coming shortly after Christmas and as the new year began, suggests illegal operators hoped to take advantage of reduced government vigilance during the holiday period. The Forestry Commission’s readiness to conduct operations during this time demonstrates institutional commitment to sustained enforcement regardless of calendar considerations.

Regional coordination among Forestry Commission units proved crucial for the successful operation. Drawing personnel from multiple districts allowed authorities to marshal sufficient force to secure the site, apprehend suspects, and seize equipment before illegal miners could scatter or hide assets. This model of inter district cooperation may become increasingly important for addressing organized illegal mining networks.

Ghana’s legal framework provides for substantial penalties against illegal mining in forest reserves, including lengthy prison terms and significant fines. Whether courts impose maximum sentences or opt for more lenient approaches often depends on factors including defendants’ roles in operations, evidence of environmental damage, and prior criminal records. The outcome of this case could influence enforcement strategies and legal precedents for years.