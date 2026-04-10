Stefano Gabbana Quits as Dolce & Gabbana Chairman Amid Debt Talks

Stefano Gabbana has resigned as chairman of Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion house he co-founded four decades ago, as the company faces a significant debt refinancing and questions mount over the future of his ownership stake.

The Dolce & Gabbana Group confirmed that Gabbana tendered his resignation, effective January 1, 2026, from his positions within Dolce & Gabbana Holding Srl, Dolce & Gabbana Trademarks Srl, and Dolce & Gabbana Srl. The company described the move as part of a natural evolution of its organisational structure and governance. The company added that the resignations have no impact whatsoever on the creative activities carried out by Gabbana on behalf of the group.

Alfonso Dolce, Domenico Dolce’s brother and current chief executive of the company, was named chairman later in January, according to the company’s filing with the Milan chamber of commerce.

Gabbana, 63, and Domenico Dolce co-founded the label in 1985, building it from a small Milan atelier into one of the world’s most recognisable luxury brands. The house built its global reputation on bold, form-fitting designs rooted in Dolce’s Sicilian heritage, and expanded over the decades into fragrance, home goods, and watches. Both Dolce and Gabbana appeared on the runway together with guest Madonna after the brand’s women’s ready-to-wear show at Milan Fashion Week in February.

The corporate departure comes as Dolce & Gabbana navigates considerable financial pressure. Bloomberg, which first reported the news, cited sources saying Gabbana was considering options to exit his 40 percent stake in the fashion house. The company’s lenders are seeking up to 150 million euros in new funding as part of a broader refinancing of 450 million euros ($525.7 million) of debt, with the company also reportedly considering the disposal of real estate and the renewal of licences to raise money. Dolce & Gabbana said it had nothing to report on the debt issue, as negotiations with the banks are still ongoing.

Industry analysts are watching the transition closely. Luxury sector analyst Luca Solca of Bernstein said he did not anticipate major changes at the fashion house as long as Gabbana remains in a creative role.

Many top fashion brands have been squeezed in recent years by a slump in the luxury market. Dolce & Gabbana’s restructuring reflects broader pressures across the sector as high-end labels contend with slowing consumer demand and rising costs.