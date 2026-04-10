BLUEMIND FOUNDATION JOINS THE 2026 MULAGO RAINER FELLOWS PROGRAM, A GLOBAL BENCHMARK FOR LARGE-SCALE IMPACT

Bluemind Foundation announces its selection to the Mulago Rainer Fellows 2026 program, led by the Mulago Foundation, an internationally recognized organization in the funding of high social impact solutions.

Following a highly competitive selection process involving more than 4,000 organizations, Bluemind Foundation was chosen for the strength of its model and its ability to develop solutions with massive, measurable, and replicable impact.

The Mulago Foundation is distinguished by its rigorous approach, focused on identifying initiatives capable of lastingly transforming the living conditions of millions of people. It favors models that are simple, effective, and designed from the outset for large-scale deployment.

This selection comes at a time of strategic acceleration for Bluemind Foundation, as it advances the rollout of an innovative community-based mental health model across Africa.

Marie-Alix de PUTTER and the ambassadrices © Desy Danga for Bluemind Foundation

INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION OF AN IMPACT-DRIVEN MODEL

Joining the Mulago Rainer Fellows 2026 program represents international recognition of the model developed by Bluemind Foundation one grounded in a systemic approach to mental health, conceived as an essential social infrastructure. By embedding care within everyday living spaces, the Foundation builds programs rooted in local realities while forging pathways toward public health systems and sustainable financing mechanisms.

This recognition validates the model’s capacity to address structural challenges while remaining fully aligned with a large-scale deployment strategy.

RECOGNITION THAT REINFORCES AN ESTABLISHED TRAJECTORY

The Mulago Foundation is known for its exacting standards: it identifies and supports only models capable of sustainably transforming the lives of millions. Bluemind Foundation’s inclusion in this program does not mark a starting point, but rather:

validates the robustness of its model

confirms its capacity for expansion

strengthens a momentum that is already well underway

A NEW PHASE: BUILDING THE INFRASTRUCTURE FOR SCALE

This milestone will enable Bluemind Foundation to reinforce its strategic structuring mechanisms, deepen long-term financing models, and embed the organization within an international network of actors committed to achieving impact at scale.

In this momentum, the Foundation continues to pursue its ambition of deploying a model capable of reaching millions of beneficiaries, while upholding the rigor, measurability, and sustainability of its work.

A DEFINING STEP IN BLUEMIND FOUNDATION’S INTERNATIONAL POSITIONING

This selection marks a pivotal moment in Bluemind Foundation’s international positioning and affirms a clear ambition: to design and deploy high-impact African solutions capable of becoming durably embedded in public systems and global social transformation dynamics.