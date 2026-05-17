STC to Add 120 Buses Amid Service Crisis

The State Transport Company (STC) will deploy nearly 120 new buses by year’s end to resolve a service crisis fuelling public outrage at terminals across Ghana, management announced Sunday.

The decision follows the viral spread of a social media video showing stranded passengers at multiple terminals complaining about prolonged delays, aging vehicles, poor communication, and inadequate customer service. The footage intensified pressure on the state owned operator, which has faced growing criticism over schedule disruptions and overcrowded boarding points.

STC’s Deputy Managing Director for Finance and Administration, Nuru Hamidan, acknowledged the operational strain but defended the company’s approach to passenger safety.

“What differentiates us from other buses is safety,” Hamidan said.

He explained that mandatory technical inspections conducted after every trip are a direct cause of some delays, as buses are only cleared for departure after passing roadworthiness checks at the workshop. While that process protects passengers, he conceded the company’s current fleet is too small to absorb rising demand, particularly during peak travel periods.

As an interim measure, STC has partnered with other transport operators to absorb excess passenger load and reduce disruptions while awaiting the new fleet. Management says the incoming buses will improve turnaround times, ease terminal congestion, and restore efficiency across its intercity network.

STC remains one of Ghana’s oldest public transport providers, running long distance services across major towns and selected international routes within the West African sub-region. Sunday’s announcement signals that management is aware the company’s credibility is at stake, and that a fleet still caught between age and demand can no longer meet the expectations of a frustrated travelling public.