Starmer Faces Revolt as Four Ministerial Aides Resign

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer faced an escalating political crisis on Monday when four ministerial aides resigned and more than 70 Labour lawmakers publicly called for his departure, days after the party suffered one of its worst local election results in recent memory.

Starmer addressed party supporters in London, making a direct appeal for loyalty and warning that a leadership contest would throw Labour into chaos. The speech failed to contain the growing rebellion.

Senior cabinet figures broke ranks throughout the day. The Times reported that Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and other ministers had privately urged Starmer to set a timeline for his exit. The Guardian reported that Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told the prime minister to oversee an orderly transition of power. ITV News reported that Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was separately pressing Starmer to announce a departure timetable.

Among the four aides who stepped down, Tom Rutland, a ministerial aide to the environment minister, was explicit in his resignation letter: he said Starmer had lost authority both within the parliamentary Labour Party and across the country and could not recover it.

Catherine West, a former junior minister who had publicly demanded radical change at the weekend, told Reuters that 80 people had responded in support of her position. She called for a leadership election to take place in September.

Starmer moved swiftly to fill the vacant positions with new appointments.

Angela Rayner, former deputy prime minister and a widely discussed potential leadership challenger, addressed a union conference amid the turmoil. “The government will be judged on actions and not just our words,” she said.

Starmer is 63. Labour’s next scheduled national election is in 2029, and the mounting pressure centres on whether he can credibly lead the party into that contest.