Northern Ireland Pastor Convicted for Preaching Near Hospital

A 78-year-old retired pastor was convicted and fined on May 7 after preaching near a hospital in Northern Ireland, in what may be the first prosecution under the country’s buffer zone law for a sermon that made no mention of abortion.

District Judge Peter King at Coleraine Magistrates Court found Clive Johnston guilty of breaching a safe access zone outside Causeway Hospital in Coleraine, where he preached on July 7, 2024. Johnston was fined £450, equivalent to approximately $614.

“Naturally, I was deeply saddened by the verdict,” Johnston told Fox News Digital.

Northern Ireland’s Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act prohibits any act within 100 metres of abortion facilities that influences, prevents, or impedes access, or causes harassment, alarm, or distress to a protected person. Johnston was found guilty under the influencing provision. Body camera footage from the incident shows a police officer warning Johnston he was inside a clearly marked zone before directing him to the hospital’s chaplaincy area.

The Christian Institute, a faith-based advocacy group that supported Johnston’s legal defence, said he may be the first person prosecuted under the law for a sermon that contained no reference to abortion. Johnston preached from John 3:16, among the most widely recognised passages in the Bible.

Johnston argued the conviction sets a dangerous precedent for religious liberty and free speech across the United Kingdom, warning that criminalising peaceful biblical preaching narrows the space for public Christian expression. He is currently weighing options for appeal.

The Christian Institute’s Director, Ciarán Kelly, described the ruling as a potentially shocking restriction on freedom of religion and pledged to assist Johnston in pursuing an appeal.

Johnston’s case is not isolated. Scottish grandmother Rose Docherty was arrested twice for holding a sign offering conversation within a protected zone, though charges against her were later dropped. Others across the United Kingdom have faced prosecution for silent prayer within buffer zones.

The United States State Department confirmed it is monitoring Johnston’s case as part of broader scrutiny of buffer zone prosecutions across the United Kingdom and wider Europe.