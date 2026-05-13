Stanbic Pledges GH₵3m With Charity Backup for Stars

Stanbic Bank Ghana has committed GH₵3 million to the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup campaign in a pledge that includes an unusual structural safeguard: if the team fails to reach the knockout rounds, the unspent half of the fund will be redirected to a charitable cause rather than returned to the bank.

The announcement was made at a ceremony at the Ministry of Finance in Accra, with Chief Executive Kwamina Asomaning presenting a cheque to Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko. The pledge splits the total into two tranches: GH₵1.5 million released upfront as a bonus for the playing body, and a further GH₵1.5 million unlocked only when Ghana advances past the group stage.

The charitable redirect clause sets the Stanbic commitment apart from standard corporate sponsorship. The bank has requested that the World Cup 2026 Fundraising Committee, working with the Black Stars Management Team, identify a beneficiary cause should the knockout bonus go unspent, ensuring, as the bank put it, that every pesewa ultimately serves the country.

The pledge lands with the tournament less than five weeks away. The Ghana World Cup Committee has set a fundraising target of $30 million to fund the team’s full participation, with any surplus to be channelled into the GhanaFund and all contributions managed through dedicated Bank of Ghana accounts. Stanbic’s contribution adds to a growing corporate mobilisation that includes MTN Ghana as the team’s headline sponsor, Serene Insurance’s GH₵22 million cover for the playing body and technical staff, and a government-backed programme to fly 800 Ghanaian fans to North America.

“Football in Ghana is more than a sport. It is a powerful symbol of unity, pride, and national identity,” Asomaning said at the ceremony.

Ghana opens their Group L campaign on June 17 against Panama at BMO Field in Toronto, before facing England at Gillette Stadium in Boston on June 23 and concluding the group stage against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27. All three matches along the US East Coast will determine whether the second GH₵1.5 million tranche is activated.