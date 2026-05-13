Mahama Launches Cedi Mortgage Fund for Public Workers

President John Dramani Mahama on Saturday, May 9, cut the sod for a 1,067-unit housing estate in Dedesua in the Ashanti Region and announced a GH₵3 billion revolving fund that would offer nurses, teachers, doctors and civil servants cedi-denominated mortgages repayable over 15 to 20 years.

The announcement addressed one of the most persistent structural barriers to home ownership in Ghana: the widespread practice of pricing properties in US dollars, which exposes buyers to currency depreciation and makes long-term repayment unpredictable. “Let me announce that these houses are going to be indexed in cedis, not dollars,” Mahama said at the ceremony.

The revolving fund will be established in partnership with organised labour, the private sector, the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Republic Bank Ghana. Under the structure, housing agencies including the State Housing Company (SHC) and the Tema Development Corporation (TDC) will access credit from the fund to build units, while commercial banks provide individual mortgages deducted from workers’ salaries.

The Green City Housing Project itself sits on 200 acres of land donated by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and will be developed within the Bosomtwe District. The full 1,067 residential units, spanning two, three and four-bedroom detached homes, semi-detached houses and apartments across multiple price categories, are to be delivered over five years. Phase one targets 214 units by the fourth quarter of 2027.

SHC Managing Director John Bawah requested that the government absorb costs for roads, drainage and sewage systems under the Big Push infrastructure programme, estimating the subsidy could reduce property prices by 25 to 40 percent below prevailing market rates. President Mahama accepted the request on the spot.

The project lands against a backdrop of sustained housing pressure. Ghana’s housing deficit stands at more than 1.5 million units, driven by supply that has consistently fallen short of demand, while mortgage penetration remains below one percent of Gross Domestic Product. Mahama warned that without urgent action at scale, urbanisation will deepen the crisis, noting that nearly 70 percent of Ghanaians could be living in cities by 2050.

Tenant advocacy groups, however, have criticised the government’s supply-side focus, arguing that without enforceable rent control legislation and statutory limits on advance payments, housing policy risks being measured in ribbon-cutting ceremonies rather than meaningful relief for renters.