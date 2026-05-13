Iran War Fuel Shock Tests Ghana’s Aviation Hub Ambitions

A global aviation fuel crisis triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran is intensifying cost pressures across the airline industry, raising pointed questions about how Ghana’s Accra International Airport can sustain its ambitions as West Africa’s premier aviation hub when every litre of jet fuel it uses is imported and priced in foreign currency.

Jet fuel prices have risen more than 80 percent since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran in late February 2026, prompting airlines worldwide to hike fares, reduce schedules, or both. In the starkest single outcome of the fallout, US-based budget carrier Spirit Airlines permanently ceased operations, with soaring fuel costs among the decisive factors.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil supply passes, has triggered a global jet fuel crisis that has produced cancelled flights, longer detours, and rising fares. Jet fuel prices surged more than 120 percent at their peak, reaching $1,838 per tonne in early April 2026 before stabilising at historically elevated levels above $1,500.

For Ghana, the crisis compounds pre-existing structural weaknesses. Airlines flying into West Africa already face high expenses tied to aviation fuel, landing charges, parking fees and navigation costs imposed by national aviation authorities. Aviation experts warn that when the cost of operating into a country is very high, airlines will not absorb it but pass it directly to passengers. Ghana’s introduction of the Airport Infrastructure Development Charge (AIDC) in April 2026 added further fees on top of an already expensive cost stack.

The regional picture offers a sharp regional warning. Nigeria’s domestic airlines threatened to ground all operations in April 2026 after the price of Jet A1 fuel rose from N900 per litre to N3,300 per litre, an increase of more than 300 percent within weeks. One airline had already been forced to ground operations since March 13 as a direct consequence of the surge. Ghana’s Energy Ministry denied equivalent shortage reports at home, but confirmed it was actively coordinating with the Ghana Airports Company Limited and petroleum sector players to maintain uninterrupted supply.

Globally, airlines have cut 9.3 million seats for the summer period of June through September 2026. International fares from the United States have risen 42 percent compared to pre-war levels, according to travel data from Kayak. For the Ghanaian diaspora and the businesses that depend on connectivity between Accra and London, Washington, Dubai and Johannesburg, the consequence is immediate: higher fares, shorter booking windows, and growing uncertainty about which routes will remain commercially viable.

Ghana’s aviation market already carries structural disadvantages, including the absence of a national carrier and limited competition on long-haul routes, which analysts say keep airfares among the highest in West Africa regardless of individual charge adjustments. A sustained fuel price shock intensifies those disadvantages, giving airlines the commercial grounds to deprioritise routes that were marginal before the crisis.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh captured the broader industry condition concisely: “Airline resilience is being tested and stabilising the supply and price of fuel is crucial.” For Ghana, that test is not abstract. It is playing out in real time on the routes that connect the country to the world.