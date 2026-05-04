Spiritualist Urges Mahama to Reshuffle Cabinet by June

A spiritualist and herbal medicine practitioner has advised President John Dramani Mahama to carry out a cabinet reshuffle before June 2026, warning that some ministers risk damaging the government’s image if left in post.

Dr Nana Guan Bay, Chief Executive Officer of the Buan Bay Herbal and Spiritual Centre, made the call in an interview on Nhyira FM, citing predictions he said he made shortly after the December 7 general elections.

“After the December 7 general elections, I prophesied that Mahama’s first year things will work very fine; however, in his second year, he will encounter the same challenges,” he said.

Dr Guan Bay singled out the Ministry of Communications, currently headed by Samuel Nartey George, as one of the portfolios he had flagged in his earlier prediction. He did not provide details on what specific difficulties he anticipated but maintained the warning was timely.

“So he should consider a reshuffle from June, otherwise some of his appointees will put the government in a bad light,” he stated.

The spiritualist expressed full confidence in his track record, saying his predictions do not carry conditions.

“My predictions are always true. I am certain they will come to pass. That is why I do not use the word if,” he said.

President Mahama has not publicly indicated plans for a cabinet reshuffle. The government has not responded to Dr Guan Bay’s comments.